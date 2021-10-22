Leeds vs Wolves: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Kalvin Phillips will not be rushed back into action by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa following the midfielder's recovery from injury.

Phillips withdrew from the England squad for their recent World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary after suffering a calf problem in the win over Watford and also missed the 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch also remain sidelined, but Raphinha is available after "acclimatising" on his return to England following his starring role in Brazil's 4-1 win over Uruguay.

Francisco Trincao is in contention for Wolves after he completed his period of self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.

The on-loan Barcelona forward returning to training this week and could feature at Leeds, but Willy Boly will not be part of the squad after he picked up an unspecified injury.

Bruno Lage was already without Pedro Neto and Jonny (both knee), while Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) will not play again in 2021.

How to follow

Follow Leeds vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Leeds have lost their last five league games against Wolves, scoring just one goal in the process. They've only had six longer such losing runs against an opponent, most recently against Derby County between 2006 and 2013 (9 in a row).

Wolves have won their last three away league games against Leeds without conceding a single goal. They had only won three of their previous 25 league games at Elland Road before this (D4 L18).

Wolves have won seven of their last 11 away league games in Yorkshire (D1 L3), including each of their last two against Sheffield United and Leeds. Wolves are looking to win three consecutive away top-flight matches in Yorkshire for the first time since December 1952 (two wins vs Huddersfield, one win vs Sheffield Wednesday).

Six points from eight games marks Leeds United's worst start to a league campaign since 1988-89 (also 6). Having scored 12 goals in their final four games in the Premier League last season (W4), Leeds have netted just seven times in their eight games this term (W1 D3 L4).

Wolves have won four of their last five Premier League games, more than they had in their previous 16 before this (W3 D3 L10). Wolves are looking to win four consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since January 1972.

After scoring just two goals from their first 85 shots in the Premier League this season, one of which was an own goal (2.4 per cent conversion), Wolves have found the net with six of their last 18 attempts in the competition (33.3 per cent conversion).

Leeds have faced more shots on target than any other side in the Premier League this season (48). Meanwhile, the Whites are averaging just 3.9 shots on target per game this season, compared to 5.2 in the competition last term.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, 66 per cent of Wolves' goals in the competition have come in the second half of games (94/142) - the highest ratio of any side to have had more than one campaign in the competition in that time.

No side has conceded more second half goals in the Premier League than Leeds this season (11). Meanwhile, Wolves have the second-highest ratio of goals scored after half-time this term (88 per cent - 7/8) and the outright lowest ratio conceded in the second period (38 per cent - 3/8).

All 11 of Rúben Neves' shots for Wolves in the Premier League this season have come from outside the box, with the midfielder netting the winner against Aston Villa last time out. Only John McGinn (12) has had more shots in the competition this season without any being inside the box.

