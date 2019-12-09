Leeds vs Hull preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Kalvin Phillips was suspended for Leeds' win over Huddersfield at the weekend

Leeds face Hull in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will return to the Leeds side for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Phillips missed Saturday's 2-0 win at Huddersfield as he served a one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards this season.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed skipper Liam Cooper will be sidelined for a second successive match with a calf strain. Cooper joins midfielders Jamie Shackleton (muscular), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) in the treatment room.

Hull head coach Grant McCann may opt for an unchanged line-up following a strong showing from his side in Saturday's 2-1 home win over Stoke. It is understood McCann has no fresh injury concerns from the match, nor are any players due back from the treatment room in time for the trip across Yorkshire.

Although striker Josh Magennis' hamstring injury was not as serious as first thought, he is not due back until after this weekend at the earliest. Fellow striker Norbert Balogh is working his way back from a calf injury, while midfielders Jon Toral (knee) and Kevin Stewart (foot) are long-term absentees.

Recent form

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are on an unbelievable run at present, keeping pressure on leaders West Brom with a sixth straight win against Huddersfield. They haven't lost since the defeat to Millwall on October 5 and are just two points behind the Baggies going into this midweek round.

A familiar Jarrod Bowen masterclass earned Hull a 2-1 win against Stoke at the weekend, a week after handing Barnsley a rare victory at Oakwell a week earlier. Grant McCann's men have lost one of their last four games.

Opta stats

Leeds are looking to avoid losing consecutive league matches against Hull for the first time since December 2012, losing 2-0 against the Tigers in their most recent encounter.

Hull have never won consecutive league visits to Elland Road, winning 2-0 there in December 2018 under Nigel Adkins.

Leeds are unbeaten in nine league games (W7 D2), winning the last six in a row. The Whites have conceded just three goals in those nine games, and have kept a clean sheet in the last three.

Only the top two sides Leeds (20) and West Brom (20) have won more points over the last eight Championship matches than Hull (16 - W5 D1 L2).

Leeds have conceded just 10 goals in their 20 Championship games this season - in the history of the second tier, only Notts County in 1922-23 (8) have conceded fewer at this stage of a season.

Leeds have won all six of their league games in which Patrick Bamford has scored for them this season, the best such 100% record in the Championship this term.