Leeds vs Man City LIVE!

RODRI SLAMS LEICESTER TACTICS Rodri criticised Leicester's "lucky" tactics following Manchester City's humiliating 5-2 defeat last Sunday, claiming that football is "not fair". Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick as Leicester ran riot in a stunning victory over Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium, despite having just 28.3 per cent possession and seven shots on target, compared to City's 16. It was the first time a Guardiola team has conceded five goals - in what was his 686th game as a manager - and just the second time the Spaniard has lost his opening home game of a league season.Leeds' shot conversion rate of 25 per cent is second only to Leicester in the Premier League so far this season, so could similar tactics undo Pep's side once more?