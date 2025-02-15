Leicester 0-2 Arsenal: Mikel Merino experiment pays off for Mikel Arteta as Gunners secure late win at the King Power

Mikel Arteta's experiment with playing Mikel Merino up front paid off as the makeshift forward netted a quickfire double off the bench to guide Arsenal to a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Two goals in six minutes (81, 87) secured victory as the visitors closed the gap to Liverpool to four points ahead of the leaders' Super Sunday home game against Wolves.

And the substitute's performance was all the more impressive given his post-match admission that it was his first time operating in the role.

"Arteta told me I was going to come in as a striker," he told TNT Sports. "We were talking this morning about it with one of the assistants and honestly it was a surprise.

"It's the first time in my career I've played in that position. But he told me to go as a striker, make sure I go with my strengths. Luckily, I could help the team with two goals."

Leandro Trossard was the original player tasked with leading the line - with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus sidelined through injury - but a tepid display throughout the first 70 minutes forced Arteta into a dramatic rethink.

Raheem Sterling struggled and was replaced by Merino and the midfielder-by-trade wasted no time in settling into the role.

The 28-year-old latched onto Ethan Nwaneri's cross to give his side the lead and would sweep home his second of the afternoon at the back post to seal the win shortly after.

Image: Merino's match-winning double came after he was introduced as a second-half substitute

Arsenal looked bereft of ideas until the Spaniard's introduction but now appear to have found an answer to their striker conundrum for the time being, as they look to continue chasing Liverpool down.

For Leicester, it was another crushing defeat that leaves them in the bottom three. Both teams will now shift their focus towards Anfield on Sunday for a game which could have massive implications at both ends of the table.

Player ratings: Merino masterclass Leicester: Hermansen (6), Justin (6), Okoli (6), Faes (5), Kristiansen (6), Soumare (6), Ndidi (7), El Khannouss (7), Ayew (7), De Cordova-Reid (6); Vardy (6).



Subs used: Mavididi (6), Buonanotte (n/a), Daka (n/a).



Arsenal: Raya (6), Timber (6), Saliba (6), Gabriel (6), Lewis-Skelly (7), Partey (6), Rice (7), Odegaard (6), Nwaneri (9), Sterling (4); Trossard (6).



Subs used: Merino (10), Jorginho (n/a), Tierney (n/a), Calafiori (n/a)



Player of the match: Mikel Merino.

What Arteta said to Merino

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaking to TNT Sports:

"That he was going to score. He's a real goal threat. The moment they started moving deeper and we were more set in the final third, we thought he could deliver those moments. But it's easier to say it than get it done!

"Because of the height? They are very different. Mikel has never played as a nine. But he has that timing, that smell that he can smell danger, anticipate danger. And then he can execute it.

Image: Mikel Arteta following the 2-0 win for Arsenal against Leicester

"It was a lot of debate. I didn't want to drive him crazy. I said to him this morning that he might play there, we believe he could sit there if the game needed the context. He won the game for us."

On the result in general, he added: "Big win, today was a day with all the questions about being raised with injuries to make a statement. That we are here, we really want it.

"The first half, we lacked urgency and weren't consistent on many things, especially with the ball. The second half we picked it up about managed to win the game.

Nwaneri outshines Sterling in Arsenal win

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

There was a moment in the second half where Arsenal's forward hopes were laid bare.

Image: Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling compared during Arsenal's 2-0 win against Leicester

A free-kick was cleared to Sterling on the edge of the box. But, instead of shooting, the experienced pro with nearly 400 league appearances and 82 England caps passed the ball to 17-year-old Nwaneri in a similar area and he saw his shot blocked.

Image: Bobby Decordova-Reid tackles Nwaneri (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Arsenal started the day with three recognised forwards and one of them was not up to scratch. Sterling had no shots, no real chances and just one opportunity created. He attempted three dribbles in the game and failed to win a single one.

Thankfully for Arsenal, they had Nwaneri - who completed six out of his seven dribbles and set up the Gunners' opener with a superb cross. Sterling made his Premier League debut just three days after Nwaneri's fifth birthday - but one looks like a helpful option for Arsenal in this forward crisis.

And, after Mikel Merino stepped up off the bench to score twice, even Sterling's position in this back-up Arsenal team is under threat.

Van Nistelrooy: Game of fine margins and Merino made the difference

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy:

"Clearly a game of fine margins. After 81 minutes it's 0-0 and we had chances to go up. We were in the game for a result against a top team.

Image: Ruud van Nistelrooy reacts to Leicester's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal

"In the end it is the fine margins, Merino came in and made the difference. I am not saying they are lucky, you have to give credit to them as well.

"We were in there for a draw. They had more chances and possession but we were right there. I can't ask any more of the players. The way they played together and stopped Arsenal playing and scoring for an awful long time. Playing as well!

"We did absolutely everything possible today. You can't ask anymore and have to be proud of this team. We believe that if we keep going like this, results will come."

Foxes falling foul at the King Power

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

Ninety per cent.

That is the percentage of games Leicester have suffered a defeat in at home in the Premier League across their last 10 outings.

Image: Leicester City fans protest during the 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League

The Foxes looked solid enough defensively to walk away with their first clean sheet since beating Bournemouth 1-0 in October but unravelled in the dying embers of the game - which is something that simply cannot happen when you are fighting for survival.

With protests and chants towards the hierarchy of the club ringing around the stadium - both before and during the game - it is clear the King Power is far from a fortress for the Foxes. It is where they are falling foul.

