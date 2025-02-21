Leicester 0-4 Brentford: Ruud van Nistelrooy's side booed by fans as Bees score three times in first-half rout

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester hit a new low as Brentford thrashed them 4-0 at home to make it seven games without a win at the King Power Stadium.

Foxes fans either booed or streamed for the exits after half an hour as the Bees raced into a three-goal half-time lead thanks to a 15-minute flurry.

The superb Mikkel Damsgaard set up Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo for classy goals, before the latter crossed for Christian Norgaard to head home a free-kick.

Were it not for Kevin Schade's header hitting the woodwork and Keane Lewis-Potter's disallowed goal for handball, it could have been worse.

"It's been awful. Leicester seem lost on the pitch," former Foxes captain Wes Morgan told Sky Sports at half-time. Ex-Leicester striker Alan Smith added: "There are many Leicester players who don't want the ball and when they do, they don't know what to do with it."

Brentford only needed first gear for the second half as the rain began to thump down - giving more home fans another reason to go home. The biggest cheer from the Foxes supporters all night were ironic ones as fan favourites Stephy Mavididi and Facundo Buonanotte came on early in the second period.

Despite easing off, Brentford still added a fourth when Fabio Carvalho netted late on after more good work from Mbeumo.

Credit should go to Brentford, who secured not only their first back-to-back wins of the season but also a club-record fourth straight Premier League away win. They had failed to win a single game on the road this season before this run, which brings them into the race for Europe.

For Leicester, it was a sixth home game in a row in which they have failed to score. Their last home goal came on December 8 against Brighton.

More to follow...

Player ratings: Leicester: Hermansen (3), Coulibaly (4), Faes (4), Okoli (3), Kristiansen (4); Soumare (4), Ndidi (5), El Khannouss (5), Decordova-Reid (2), Vardy (6), Ayew (4).



Subs: Vestergaard (6), Mavididi (5), Buonanotte (6), Coady (n/a).



Brentford: Flekken (7), Ajer (7), Collins (8), Pinnock (7), Lewis-Potter (8), Norgaard (7), Janelt (7), Damsgaard (9), Mbeumo (9), Wissa (8), Schade (7).



Subs: Yarmoliuk (6), Carvalho (6), Maghoma (6), Kayode (n/a), Konak (n/a)



Player of the Match: Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)

WATCH: All the goals as Leicester fans boo their own team!

