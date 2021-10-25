Leicester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup fourth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to sit out the Carabao Cup visit of Brighton.

Vardy came off at half-time during Sunday's win at Brentford as a precaution due to a knee problem and is one of a number of players expected to be rested.

Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, James Justin and Wesley Fofana are still out injured.

Brighton boss Graham Potter will again utilise his squad, with the likes of Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu, Yves Bissouma and defender Adam Webster, fit again from a hamstring problem, all in contention.

Forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) both continue their rehabilitation.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Leicester have lost just one of their last 10 home games against Brighton in all competitions (W6 D3), going down 4-1 in a Championship match in April 2014.

Brighton have won both of their League Cup games against Leicester, winning both legs in the second round in 1994-95 (1-0 at home, 2-0 away).

Leicester have reached the League Cup quarter-final in three of the last four seasons, only failing to do so in 2020-21 in this run.

Brighton have only reached the League Cup quarter-final once in their history, doing so in the 1978-79 campaign.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored five goals in his last six League Cup appearances, more than he had in his first 10 appearances in the competition (4).

Brighton's Aaron Connolly has scored three goals in his last three League Cup games, netting both of the Seagulls' goals in their round three victory against Swansea.

Carabao Cup 2021/22 draw and schedule

Fourth round: October 26 and 27

Quarter-finals: December 21 and 22

Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12

Final: February 27

