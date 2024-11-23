Leicester 1-2 Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez fire Blues to victory on Enzo Maresca's return to the Foxes

Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez secured the three points for Chelsea as they beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Maresca received the perfect welcome gift on his return to his former club when Jackson fired the Blues ahead inside the opening 15 minutes of the game.

The Senegal forward fashioned the chance out of nothing after pressing Wout Faes, forcing an error and then tucking his shot into the bottom corner thanks to the return pass from his team-mate Fernandez.

Pressure from Chelsea and the home crowd was piled on Leicester following the early goal and Noni Madueke thought he had doubled the lead before the break, only to see his celebrations cut short by VAR after Marc Cucurella had drifted offside in the build-up.

Team news: Steve Cooper made four changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Manchester United, as Jordan Ayew, Facundo Buonanotte, Issahaku Fatawu and Jannik Vestergaard were replaced by Bilal El Khannouss, Kasey McAteer, Caleb Okoli and Jamie Vardy.

Enzo Maresca confirmed Malo Gusto missed the game through illness, while Pedro Neto picked up a knock while on international duty.

Leicester responded well as the first 45 minutes came to a close, with Wilfred Ndidi and Kasey McAteer both pulling shots just wide of the target to the dismay of Steve Cooper on the touchline.

Madueke was quickly involved again after the restart - but this time for the wrong reasons.

Player ratings: Leicester: Hermansen (7), Justin (6), Faes (6), Okoli (6), Kristiansen (5), Winks (N/A), Soumare (5), Ndidi (6), McAteer (6), El Khannouss (6); Vardy (5).



Subs: Skipp (5), Ayew (6), Mavididi (6), Daka (N/A), De Cordova-Reid (N/A).



Chelsea: Sanchez (7), Fofana (7), Badiashile (8), Colwill (7), Cucurella (7), Caicedo (8), Enzo (9), Madueke (6), Palmer (7), Joao Felix (7); Jackson (8).



Subs: Lavia (N/A), Nkunku (N/A), Sancho (N/A).



Player of the Match: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

The Chelsea winger spearheaded a logjam of players that prevented Cole Palmer tapping the ball into an empty net following Mads Hermansen's parried save to deny Jackson a second.

The miss ultimately did not cost Maresca's men, who went on to add a second through an impressive diving header from Fernandez to put the game out of reach for the hosts.

Leicester were awarded a late penalty after Romeo Lavia clipped Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the penalty area - but it would only prove to be a consolation goal as Jordan Ayew stepped up to score his third league goal of the season.

Cooper: We gave away a soft goal

Leicester boss Steve Cooper: "There's two main topics. How the game played out and moments that classed as game changers. We were preparing for one of - if not the - toughest games of the season.

"We knew there would be spells when they would be dominant, but we gave away a soft goal.

"What I felt needed improving in the first half was when we got the ball. We created two good chances after a tough 30 minutes.

"We give away the goal and it's a game we have to try get back into. Half-time was about doing better with the ball and believing in ourselves. In the second half, we could have done more in the final third, but we did create the first penalty decision and the second.

"It's about capitalising on your moments. If it is moments like refereeing decisions, you hope they're dealt with in the right way. Even with the one that was given, they gave it offside when he is about a yard on.

"This is the last thing the PGMOL needed this weekend. I felt a bit sorry for Howard [Webb]."

Maresca highlights Jackson performance

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca: "For me he [Jackson] is doing very well. Since we started, he is working hard on and off the ball.

"He is making the effort. Sometimes we use him as a midfielder or attacking behind, it depends on the game plan. We are very happy with Nico with how he plays on the ball and especially off the ball. We are sure he will improve."

On Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto, who were both absent from the matchday squad, Maresca added: "Malo was with us but during the night he did not feel well.

"Pedro was a problem with the national team, there was a chance but we did not take any risk. Hopefully he can be with us next week."

Chelsea for the title?

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

A late penalty, blocking their own players' shots off the line and several other missed chances - but Chelsea still cruised to victory.

It is a testament to the impact Maresca has had on this squad in the short time he has been at the club since parting ways with Leicester after last season.

Something is building at Stamford Bridge and their ability to ease past opponents - in games they should win like this - has given them a degree of control in the race for the top four and maybe even an outside chance of the title itself.

With Palmer's quality, which was not even needed here, as well as the strength in depth they have around him, Chelsea can compete with the very best this season.

One point off City and five off Liverpool at the time of this win. Given the current struggles Pep Guardiola's side have been experiencing and the drop-off the Reds suffered last season - is it too unrealistic for the Blues to have one eye on the title race now?

Leicester disappoint in final third

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

Leicester's moments of quality in this game were fleeting - but when they did arrive, they ultimately did not have enough talent in the final third to make them count.

First-half chances fell to Ndidi and McAteer, who both pulled their efforts wide to the frustration of Cooper on the touchline.

A series of counter-attacks after the restart resulted in disappointing final passes or the offside flag halting the Foxes in their tracks. It just was not enough - and the home crowd let that be known.

The late penalty from Jordan Ayew papered over some of the cracks from this Leicester display.

