Leicester vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Injury-hit Leicester will check on Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi ahead of Tuesday's Premier League visit of Liverpool after neither were risked at Manchester City on Boxing Day due to hamstring issues.

Ryan Bertrand (knee) became the latest addition to a lengthy Foxes absence list when he was injured in the warm-up at the Etihad Stadium, joining other recent casualties Ricardo Pereira (leg), Patson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu (both hamstring).

The game comes too soon for Harvey Barnes, while Jonny Evans, Danny Ward, James Justin and Wesley Fofana also remain on the sidelines.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Stolarczyk, Albrighton, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Ndidi, Castagne, Perez, Iheanacho, Lookman, Vardy, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell.

Defender Virgil van Dijk and midfield trio Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are in contention for Liverpool after returning to training.

Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones were back among the ranks on Christmas Eve and Thiago returned on Boxing Day, with the quartet having to isolate after positive Covid-19 tests.

Andy Robertson remains suspended while Divock Origi is once again likely to miss out because of a knee injury.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Mane.

How to follow

Last time out...

Opta stats

Leicester won their last league game against Liverpool 3-1 in February, last winning consecutive such matches against the Reds in April 1999.

Despite losing this exact fixture last season, Liverpool have won three of their last four away league games against Leicester, more than they had in their previous nine such visits (W2 D3 L4).

Following their 3-3 draw in the EFL Cup earlier this month, Leicester have scored three goals in both of their last two meetings with Liverpool in all competitions. The last team to score 3+ goals in three consecutive games against the Reds were Arsenal in the 2006-07 campaign.

Leicester have lost their final league game in just two of the last 10 calendar years (W5 D3), with those defeats coming against Liverpool in 2017 and Cardiff City in 2018.

