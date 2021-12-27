Leicester vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Injury-hit Leicester will check on Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi ahead of Tuesday's Premier League visit of Liverpool after neither were risked at Manchester City on Boxing Day due to hamstring issues.
Ryan Bertrand (knee) became the latest addition to a lengthy Foxes absence list when he was injured in the warm-up at the Etihad Stadium, joining other recent casualties Ricardo Pereira (leg), Patson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu (both hamstring).
The game comes too soon for Harvey Barnes, while Jonny Evans, Danny Ward, James Justin and Wesley Fofana also remain on the sidelines.
Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Stolarczyk, Albrighton, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Ndidi, Castagne, Perez, Iheanacho, Lookman, Vardy, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Martial, Haaland, Torres
- Klopp: Players at the edge but clubs won't allow more subs
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- World Darts Championship returns LIVE!
- Papers: Bale to lead Real Madrid exodus
- Maitland-Niles closing in on Roma move
- Ref Watch: Could Zaha have escaped punishment?
- Martial tells Man Utd he wants to leave | Rangnick: No offers yet
- Tuchel: Demands 'not fair' on Covid-hit Chelsea squad
- Liverpool transfer rumours: Reds to wait for Danjuma?
Defender Virgil van Dijk and midfield trio Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are in contention for Liverpool after returning to training.
Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones were back among the ranks on Christmas Eve and Thiago returned on Boxing Day, with the quartet having to isolate after positive Covid-19 tests.
Andy Robertson remains suspended while Divock Origi is once again likely to miss out because of a knee injury.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Mane.
How to follow
Follow Leicester vs Liverpool in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Leicester won their last league game against Liverpool 3-1 in February, last winning consecutive such matches against the Reds in April 1999.
- Despite losing this exact fixture last season, Liverpool have won three of their last four away league games against Leicester, more than they had in their previous nine such visits (W2 D3 L4).
- Following their 3-3 draw in the EFL Cup earlier this month, Leicester have scored three goals in both of their last two meetings with Liverpool in all competitions. The last team to score 3+ goals in three consecutive games against the Reds were Arsenal in the 2006-07 campaign.
- Leicester have lost their final league game in just two of the last 10 calendar years (W5 D3), with those defeats coming against Liverpool in 2017 and Cardiff City in 2018.
- Liverpool haven't lost their final league game in any of the last seven calendar years (W6 D1), last doing so in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in 2013.
- Leicester have won their last two Premier League home games, scoring eight goals in the process (4-2 vs Watford, 4-0 vs Newcastle). The Foxes haven't won three in a row at home in the competition since a run of seven between August and December 2019.
- Having lost two of their first four Premier League away games in 2021 (W2) - including a 3-1 loss at Leicester in February) - Liverpool have lost just one of their last 16 on the road in the competition (W12 D3).
- Leicester have conceded 63 goals in 39 Premier League games in 2021 - only in 2001 (66) and 2017 (64) have they shipped more in a single calendar year in the competition.
- Liverpool's Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games against Leicester, including netting a hat-trick for Wolves in January 2019.
- Divock Origi has scored five goals in his last six away games for Liverpool in all competitions, more than he had in his previous 40 on the road for the Reds (4).