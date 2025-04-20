Leicester 0-1 Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold comes off bench to fire home winner as Foxes relegated

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to fire home the winner as Liverpool moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a 1-0 victory at Leicester in a result that confirmed the Foxes' relegation to the Championship.

Arsenal denied Liverpool the opportunity to be crowned Premier League champions on Easter Sunday with a 4-0 victory against 10-player Ipswich at Portman Road.

But even if Arsenal beat Crystal Palace in midweek, Liverpool will be crowned champions of England for a record-equalling 20th time with a win against Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 27th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

With the game heading towards a goalless draw, Alexander-Arnold was thrown on to make his return from injury - and he only needed five minutes to make his mark, scoring the winner with the first left-footed goal of his professional career.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mohamed Salah hit the post and Diogo Jota rattled the crossbar in a goalmouth scramble, before the ball was cleared for Alexander-Arnold to lash home Liverpool's 76th-minute winner and then whip his shirt off to celebrate in front of a raucous away end.

Liverpool almost got off to a dream start when Salah was slipped through by Luis Diaz after just three minutes, but the Egypt international's curled effort hit the far post and trickled across Mads Hermansen's goal-line before hitting the other post and bouncing out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wilfred Ndidi hit the post then Mohamed Salah was denied by a smart save

Stephy Mavididi then teed up Wilfred Ndidi, who hit the post at the other end in a rare threatening moment for Leicester in the first half.

Salah and Cody Gakpo both spurned several chances to put the visitors ahead, and it was Ibrahima Konate who went closest to scoring before half-time. The defender latched on to an Alexis Mac Allister corner, forcing Ndidi to make a desperate clearance to divert a goalbound header away.

Leicester's unwanted record Leicester have become the first team in top-flight history to go nine consecutive home league games without scoring.





Liverpool played with more urgency in the second half. Hermansen parried Dominik Szoboszlai's shot away, before making a sprawling save to deny Kostas Tsimikas.

Leicester were somehow still in it and managed to get the ball in the back of the net but Coady's header was disallowed by the referee for a foul by Patson Daka on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Coady's header was ruled out for a push on Alisson

Liverpool threw on Jota, Harvey Elliott and Alexander-Arnold in the second half, and it was the latter - who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer - who made all the difference, rifling through a sea of bodies to spark mass scenes of celebration.

Liverpool could now win the title without kicking a ball, but only if Arsenal fail to beat Palace.

Trent: We're so close to the title now

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winner for Liverpool against Leicester

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Sky Sports:

"We are so close now. It was an important game for me coming back from injury, I've been working hard to get fit.

"I was happy to contribute with the goal - it was a big one.

"I'm sure it's my first left-footed goal of my career, so it's taken a few years but I got there in the end. That's the one type of goal I've been missing, but I saved it for the right time. We're one win away now and to do it with fans here is very special.

Image: Alexander-Arnold is mobbed by his team-mates after giving Liverpool the lead at Leicester

"[Virgil van Dijk] pushed me to the front to soak it in to get close and personal - the away fans are amazing. They've pushed us every game. They helped us win the game. As much as we do it for ourselves and our families, we do it for the fans. They're the ones who spend the money and travel to games, it's the least they deserve.

"To be so close to winning a league title - a first one in front of fans, which is what we're missing - is very special."

Trent: I won't speak about contract situation

Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires in the summer, speaking to Sky Sports:

"I've said all season I'm not going to speak on my situation. I'm not going to go into details.

"But days like these are always special. Scoring goals, winning games and being close to winning titles are special moments that will live with me forever.

"I'm glad to be part of it."

Carra: Most people think the decision has been made

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After scoring the winner to put Liverpool within three points of the Premier League title, Trent Alexander-Arnold refused to be drawn on the latest news regarding his contract talks

Jamie Carragher speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation:

"Whether a decision has already been made, I think most people think it has.

"It's difficult for him to give an honest answer.

"The frustration with Liverpool fans is that throughout the process with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah it was always under the remit they wanted to stay.

"That tells you everything with Trent, who is a local boy. Most of us probably know what's going to happen."

Slot: Great moment for Trent

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold for his match-winning contribution against Leicester City which sees Liverpool needing just three more points to secure the title

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot to Sky Sports:

"It's never hard to dream, but you see we are really focused on playing Tottenham.

"It felt like big moments during the whole season, but in the end it seems to matter more and it's more important.

"It took us a long time (to score) and, of course, a great moment for Trent after working so hard to come back.

"Being able to be with the squad and then come in and to score the goal that makes a lot of difference is very special.

He is incredible if he sets his mind to it. He knows when it matters most he can bring a bit more. That is something only the top, top, top players have. He has that, definitely.

"It was a good win, with a lot of effort in the end."

Coady: There's a frailty about us right now

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Coady reflects on Leicester's season after being relegated back to the Championship

Leicester defender Conor Coady to Sky Sports:

"We have got leaders in the dressing room, we have Leicester's greatest ever player in that dressing room so we have leaders in there.

"I'll be honest, people look and us when we're not winning games and they: 'they're rubbish, they're not doing enough, they're not doing this'. We are not doing enough. But at the same time, it takes a hit on you when you're losing a lot of games.

"You can see it with lads, you can see a frailty about us in the last few weeks. We've all seen that, we've felt it on the pitch. As much as you say, you have to be there and be strong enough to stand through it, we weren't strong enough to stand through it. And that's where we have got to look at ourselves.

"I've been devastated for weeks - since the points started getting further away and Wolves and West Ham started winning. It's been devastating for myself. I'll go home and take it on the chin."

Story of the match in stats...