Leicester vs Man Utd: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Leicester defender Jonny Evans is in contention to face his old club Manchester United.
A foot injury has kept the Northern Irishman sidelined since the Carabao Cup win over Millwall on September 22, but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers could recall him against the Red Devils.
Fellow centre-back Jannik Vestergaard is being assessed after suffering a minor injury on international duty with Denmark, but striker Kelechi Iheanacho was "100 per cent fit" after an injury scare while away with Nigeria.
Rodgers said James Justin's recovery from a knee injury was going well and indicated he could be back in the main training group around the time of the next international break. Wesley Fofana (broken leg) is still sidelined.
Trending
- Bruce hits out at media as Newcastle stick with him for Spurs
- PL predictions: Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd all to slip
- Klopp: Newcastle the new footballing 'superpower'
- Revealed: Fury's 'stress' - 'He wasn't ready' to fight
- F1 reveals record race calendar for 2022's new era
- Pep's message to Sterling: Players have to speak on the pitch
- Ole's daunting run: can Man Utd's defence cope?
- Stadium, training ground: Newcastle owners plan upgrades
- Is Werner turning a corner?
- Wilder breaks silence to pay respect to Fury
Marcus Rashford will return to Manchester United's squad and could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from shoulder surgery.
Harry Maguire returned to training this week as he recovers from a calf injury, but is not expected to be risked by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly both available.
Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane (groin) is out for several weeks, while Fred and Edinson Cavani are unlikely to feature after international duty.
- Ole's daunting run: Can Man Utd's defence cope?
- Premier League fixtures | Table | Results
- Play Super 6 for free!
How to follow
Follow Leicester vs Man Utd in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm from Saturday.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Jones Knows' prediction
It's a make-or-break period for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all to come in the next 45 days, this fixture is arguably the easiest Premier League opponent they'll face in the next month or so based upon Leicester's current form. Just one clean sheet in 13 games doesn't read well for Brendan Rodgers, whose side are on a run of four games without a win.
But I still don't want to back Manchester United, who are favourites for the win at 21/20 with Sky Bet. They undoubtedly have the attacking firepower to take the game away from Leicester at any point but go into battle here with a weakened defence as Harry Magure and Raphael Varane are both missing. That will give Leicester plenty of hope.
In the last five matches where Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have both started, United are winless.
Bailly filled in at full-back alongside Maguire and Lindelof in the 2-2 draw with Leicester in December 2020 but started at centre-back with Lindelof for the next four results shown in the above graphic, including the 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. I'll back a high-scoring draw here.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2
BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (12/5 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Leicester won their last league meeting with Manchester United 2-1 in May - they've not won consecutive league games against the Red Devils since September 1973.
- Manchester United have lost just one of their 15 Premier League away games against Leicester (W9 D5), going down 5-3 in September 2014 under Louis van Gaal. However, they did lose 3-1 at the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup last season.
- Leicester are looking to win three consecutive meetings with Manchester United in all competitions for the first time since November 1901.
- Leicester are winless in four Premier League games (D2 L2), last having a longer winless run in the competition in their final six games under Claude Puel in February 2019 (D1 L5).
- Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League games (1-0 vs Wolves on MD1), while the Foxes could concede 2+ goals in four straight games in the competition for the first time since December 2017.
- Manchester United are looking to extend their record unbeaten away run in the league to 30 games (W19 D10). The Red Devils haven't conceded more than once in any of their last 15 on the road (7 conceded in total), their longest such run in league football.
- Cristiano Ronaldo's only previous appearance against Leicester in his career was in a 1-0 win for Man Utd at Old Trafford in April 2004 (Gary Neville scoring the winner). The Foxes would be the 120th different opponent Ronaldo has scored against in his club career if he finds the net here.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances - the only player older than Vardy will be on the day of this game (34y 278d) in Premier League history to score in four consecutive appearances is Gary McAllister in May 2001 for Liverpool (36y 127d).
- Man Utd's Jesse Lingard has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Leicester (3 goals, 3 assists). Against no side has he been involved in more goals in the competition (also 6 vs Arsenal).
- Manchester United have the player with the most overall chances created (Bruno Fernandes, 23), the most chances created from set plays (Luke Shaw, 11) and the most assists (Paul Pogba, 7) in the Premier League so far this season.