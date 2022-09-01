Leicester 0-1 Manchester United: Jadon Sancho scores first-half winner to pile misery on Foxes

Manchester United continued their revival with a third consecutive victory after Jadon Sancho struck the only goal to keep winless Leicester bottom of the Premier League.

The horror shows of last month against Brighton and Brentford are now long forgotten for Erik ten Hag's side, who are up to fifth and above Liverpool and Chelsea.

Sancho scored his second of the season in the 23rd minute as United capitalised on Leicester's poor defensive positioning with the winger rounding goalkeeper Danny Ward from Marcus Rashford's through ball.

Leicester were booed off at full-time following a lacklustre performance as pressure grows on boss Brendan Rodgers with this their worst start since 1994.

Player ratings: Leicester: Ward (5), Justin (5), Evans (5), Ndidi (5), Thomas (5), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Tielemans (5), Soumare (5), Maddison (6), Vardy (5), Barnes (6).



Subs: Iheanacho (6), Daka (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Dalot (7), Martinez (7), Varane (7), Malacia (7), McTominay (7), Eriksen (7), Sancho (7), Fernandes (7), Elanga (6), Rashford (7).



Subs: Ronaldo (6), Fred (n/a), Casemiro (6).



Man of the match: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

How Man Utd marched on

Struggling Leicester were second best throughout a drab clash as United rarely looked trouble in one of the easiest away victories they will have this season.

Team news: James Maddison started for Leicester as Brendan Rodgers makes three changes from last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea. Wilfred Ndidi came in along with Luke Thomas as Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and Daniel Amartey dropped out.

Erik ten Hag named an unchanged Man Utd side from their 1-0 win at Southampton. Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench again.

The home side's troubles were summed up by the manner in which they conceded. Goalkeeper Danny Ward launched the ball into the United half which was won by Diogo Dalot. With Leicester's defensive positioning a mess, Bruno Fernandes quickly passed into Rashford, he was allowed to turn and slip in Sancho, whose first touch took him round Ward for an easy finish.

Image: Jadon Sancho leaps in celebration after scoring Manchester United's opening goal against Leicester

Leicester did not have a touch in the United box during the first half although they did come out after the break with more purpose, determined to end United's record of not losing for eight years when leading at half-time. James Maddison forced David de Gea into flying save from a 25-yard free-kick, but that was as close as they'd come.

Image: David de Gea denies James Maddison with a flying save

Ten Hag introduced Casemiro just before the hour and then want-away forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who acrobatically shot wide late on as Transfer Deadline Day ticked away in the background.

James Justin shot over from inside the United box with a last-gasp Leicester chance, compounding another miserable night at the King Power.

Ten Hag: I'm happy with clean sheet

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport: "It was a step forward. We're happy with that, the team spirit, 11 players fighting for each other, and scored a lovely goal. There's room for improvement, but that's normal at the start of the season.

"They can be dangerous in the transition, and especially in the second half there were many spaces, but we didn't exploit them that well. With a better decision making we should've scored a second goal.

"I'm happy with the clean sheet. When our 11 on the pitch who defend and attack together, when you have the team, the energy, you see what you can achieve.

"We need [that extra quality]. We need a good squad, we need numbers with a lot of games to cover. Casemiro and Ronny will get fitter and give more contribution to the team, so we need not only a team but a squad."

On whether new signing Antony will be involved this weekend, Ten Hag said: "We have to see [if he'll be in the squad]. Today is his first training, then we'll have team sessions and we'll see."

Rodgers: We haven't had help in the transfer window

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport: "We're very frustrated. We're disappointed with the goal, it's too open from the ball back. You have to close the game up, and that's the little bit of naivety in the squad.

"The players kept going, they gave everything, the intensity was there, they kept fighting. We lack that bit of craft, that quality in the final third, but you need more than that.

Image: Leicester sold Wesley Fofana to Chelsea

"The attitude of the players, they gave everything, the spirit is there. I feel for the players, they've given everything. With the greatest respect we haven't had the help in the market that this team needed.

"It's a case of pushing on when the window closes, it gives us that common theme as a team that we've got to get the win. If we can show that spirit and attitude, it'll come.

"It destabilises a group and mentality with so much going on. These are a good bunch of guys. It is what it is, we want to be competitive, and I think we were competitive tonight but not good enough to take something from the game."

Analysis: Ten Hag's Man Utd starting to click?

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at the King Power Stadium:

Erik ten Hag might be onto something. After those miserable two matches to start his time as Manchester United manager, the visit of Liverpool followed by tricky away fixtures at Southampton and Leicester looked so dangerous for the Dutchman.

Instead, it is three wins in a row and three games in which his players have been committed to the cause. There is a platform on which he can build and, crucially, he appears to have identified those players whom he can trust to take the team forward in the short term.

Once again he named an unchanged side without Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire and once again it paid off. There are new heroes now. Bruno Fernandes has the armband, his name sang at full-time. Lisandro Martinez has Maguire's spot on the left of defence.

Image: Bruno Fernandes takes on Boubakary Soumare

'Argentina' they chanted from the away end at the King Power Stadium. Martinez's combative approach wins over supporters quickly and he has soon formed a connection with the equally tenacious Tyrell Malacia playing outside him. It is an improvement.

The newfound spirit was perhaps summed up in the second half when Diogo Dalot managed to deny Harvey Barnes a corner. Immediately, he was up and slapping the chest of the Manchester United centre-backs. Encouragingly, there is a bite to this team again.

Scott McTominay provided that in midfield, a dominant presence for the 45 minutes, and ahead of him there are promising signs too. The moment of quality that separated the sides featured excellent work from Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Rashford, in particular, was better here, showcasing some one-touch lay-offs that suggested he might be regaining his confidence. Anthony Elanga has brought energy and there is, of course, the impending introduction of Antony on that right side to add a new dimension.

Image: Lisandro Martinez is challenged by Jamie Vardy

That will please Ten Hag - the fact that it is easy to envisage Antony and Casemiro, brought on here, being slotted into this side now. The fear was that the signings would have to make sense of the system. Now they can be added from a position of relative strength.

Perhaps there is even the possibility of a refocused Ronaldo contributing to the team in the coming months now the uncertainty over his future can be parked until after the World Cup. From nowhere, United have some positives. And that feels long overdue.

FPL stats: Leicester vs Man Utd Goals Sancho Assists Rashford Bonus points Dalot (3pts), Sancho (2pts), Varane (1pt)

Opta stats - Ronaldo's new bench warming role

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United as a second-half substitute at Leicester

Manchester United have won three Premier League games in a row for the first time since December - which was the also the last time they named the same starting XI in three consecutive games in the competition.

Leicester have lost their last two home league games, as many as they had in their previous 14 at the King Power Stadium (W8 D4).

Manchester United have received more yellow cards than any other Premier League side this season (17). Their average of 3.4 cards per game is the highest for a club in a single campaign in the competition's history.

Each of Cristiano Ronaldo's last three appearances for Manchester United have been as a substitute, the first time since December 2005 he's played three consecutive games from the bench in his club career.

Manchester United

