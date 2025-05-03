Leicester 2-0 Southampton: Jamie Vardy scores 199th goal for Foxes to condemn Saints to bottom of Premier League

Jamie Vardy scored his 199th goal for Leicester as they earned a 2-0 win to confirm that relegated Southampton will finish bottom of the Premier League.

Vardy, who will leave the club in the summer after 13 seasons, smashed the opener into the roof of the net in the 17th minute and has three more games to reach a double century.

The 38-year-old also stepped in momentarily to halt the match, blowing the whistle of referee David Webb when he went down with a head injury after colliding with Jordan Ayew and was replaced by fourth official Sam Barrott following a 12-minute delay.

Image: Referee David Webb is injured after a collision with Jordan Ayew

Player ratings Leicester: Stolarczyk (7); Justin (7), Faes (7), Coady (7), Thomas (7); Ndidi (7), Skipp (7); McAteer (7), El Khannouss (8), Ayew (8); Vardy (8).



Subs: Monga (6), Daka (n/a), Soumare (n/a), Evans (n/a) Golding (n/a)



Southampton: Ramsdale (5); Harwood-Bellis (5), Bednarek (5), Stephens (5); Walker-Peters (6), Downes (5), Ugochukwu (6), Manning (6); Fernandes (6), Stewart (5), Sulemana (6).



Subs: Onuachu (5), Dibling (6), Smallbone (6), Robinson (6), Archer (n/a)



Player of the Match: Jamie Vardy

Vardy's strike was Leicester's first goal at home in 10 games and it was followed in the 44th minute by Ayew's half-volley that flew into the bottom left corner to end their 11-match winless run.

Image: Jordan Ayew scores Leicester's second goal against Southampton

Southampton's interim boss Simon Rusk made two substitutions at half-time but it was his next changes that irked the travelling fans, who chanted "you don't know what you're doing" when he brought off forwards Mateus Fernandes and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Southampton remain on only 11 points, level with the top-flight's lowest tally set by Derby in 2008.

Story of the match in stats