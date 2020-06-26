Leicester vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Leicester have no new injuries for Sunday's visit of Chelsea. Midfielder Dennis Praet, an unused substitute against Brighton in midweek, is available again after overcoming a calf problem.

Defenders Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are manager Brendan Rodgers' only major absentees.

Chelsea are again set to be without defender Fikayo Tomori and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. Tomori continues to recover from a muscle complaint and Hudson-Odoi, who is back in training, is unlikely to be match-fit.

Midfielder Jorginho could feature after being part of the squad against Manchester City on Thursday following suspension.

How to follow

Opta stats

Leicester are winless in all eight previous FA Cup matches against Chelsea (D2 L6), going out at the quarter-final stage in their last two ties against the Blues in 2011-12 and 2017-18.

Chelsea have only faced Hull City (11 games) and Burnley (9) more often in the FA Cup without losing than their eight unbeaten games against Leicester.

Leicester have been eliminated from all 10 domestic cup ties against Chelsea (four League Cup, six FA Cup), the joint-worst record by a team against an opponent in FA Cup/League Cup ties, along with Stoke City vs Liverpool (eliminated in all 10 ties).

Chelsea have lost only two of their last 20 games against Leicester in all competitions (W13 D5 L2), although they are winless in four against the Foxes (D3 L1).

Leicester City are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign - they have been eliminated in four FA Cup quarter-finals since then, with the most recent two coming against Chelsea.

Quarter-finals: June 27/28

Semi-finals: July 18/19

Final: August 1