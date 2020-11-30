Leicester 1-2 Fulham: Scott Parker's side finally end penalty woe in win to move out of relegation zone

Fulham put their recent penalty woes behind them as they stunned Leicester with a shock 2-1 victory at the King Power Stadium to move out of the relegation zone.

Heading into the Monday Night Football contest, Fulham had missed their last three spot-kicks in the Premier League, with one Ademola Lookman's embarrassing 'Panenka' attempt at West Ham.

However, Lookman put that behind him to race clear and finish past Kasper Schmeichel to give the visitors the lead in the 30th minute before Ivan Cavaleiro, who missed Fulham's last penalty against Everton, banished the west London club's penalty misery with an emphatic finish into the top corner (38) after Bobby Decordova-Reid was fouled by Christian Fuchs in the area.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers sent on Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under at half-time and the former gave Leicester a glimmer of hope in the 85th minute, but, despite late pressure from the hosts, Fulham held on for their first away win of the season.

The victory moves Scott Parker's side out of the bottom three to 17th, while Leicester, who missed out on the chance to move level on 21 points with Tottenham and Liverpool at the top of the table, stay fourth.

Opta stats - Fulham continue good record against Leicester

Fulham have lost just one of their seven Premier League games against Leicester (W3 D3).

Leicester have lost consecutive Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone for the first time since November 2014; Indeed, the Foxes have lost three of their last four such fixtures (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 27 (W14 D10).

Fulham have won a Premier League game against a side starting the day in the top four of the table for the first time since March 2013 (a 1-0 victory at Tottenham), having lost 14 of their last 15 such matches (D1).

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers suffered his first ever managerial defeat against Fulham in the Premier League, having won each of his previous seven against the Cottagers in the competition.

What's next?

Sheffield United

Leicester City Sunday 6th December 2:00pm Kick off 2:15pm

Leicester travel to Zorya in the Europa League on Thursday night; kick-off at 5.55pm. They then visit Sheffield United on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2pm; Kick-off at 2.15pm.

Fulham's next league game is on Saturday, with a visit to Manchester City; Kick-off at 3pm.