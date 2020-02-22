Leicester 0-1 Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus grabs late win after Sergio Aguero penalty miss

Substitute Gabriel Jesus's late goal gave Manchester City a 1-0 win at Leicester to strengthen their hold on second place in the Premier League.

Latching onto former Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez's pass after a superb run, Jesus slipped past Kasper Schmeichel (80), after the Dane had saved a Sergio Aguero penalty (62).

In the battle of third versus second, Jamie Vardy hit the post for Leicester early on after being put through one-on-one in a goalless opening period, before Aguero's penalty miss following a Dennis Praet handball, and Jesus' eventual winner.

The result means second-placed Manchester City are now seven points ahead of Leicester, while the Foxes are now only six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea with 11 to play.

How champions strengthened grasp on second

The two sides, on an island of their own in the Champions League spots, cancelled each other out in the first half, though the hosts had by far the better chance.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (8), Pereira (7), Evans (6), Soyuncu (7), Fuchs (6), Chilwell (7), Praet (6), Tielemens (6), Maddison (7), Iheanacho (6), Vardy (7).



Subs: Barnes (7), James (NA), Perez (NA)



Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Fernandinho (6), Laporte (5), Mendy (6), Rodri (6), De Bruyne (7), Gundogan (6), Mahrez (8), B Silva (6), Aguero (6)



Subs: Otamendi (6), Jesus (7)



Man of the match: Riyad Mahrez

After pouncing on a sloppy pass from Aymeric Laporte, Youri Tielemans played Vardy through on goal, but his effort to the bottom left corner struck the post.,

Leicester title-winner Mahrez stung the hands of former team-mate Schmeichel from range a moment later, and Schmeichel then used his feet to keep out Ilkay Gundogan's low effort from 12 yards.

Image: Sergio Aguero sees his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel

James Maddison's free-kick was well saved by Ederson before half-time, before Leicester fans were calling for a penalty as the Manchester City goalkeeper clashed aerially with Kelechi Iheanacho in the area, but replays showed the Brazilian got to the ball first.

Leicester felt they should have had a penalty when Maddison's free-kick hit the arm of De Bruyne, but the officials adjudged his hands to be too close to his body to be in an unnatural position.

Then came the Schmeichel show. First, the Dane saved brilliantly low to his right as De Bruyne looked to wrongfoot him from 20 yards, before the visitors were awarded a penalty by VAR as Gundogan's shot hit the arms of Praet.

Aguero stepped up, his first touch in the Leicester box and shot at goal, but his fierce effort down the middle was saved by the feet of Schmeichel, meaning the champions have now missed their last four Premier League penalties, and have missed seven out of 11 in all competitions this season.

Image: Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva

Schmeichel then continued his heroics, keeping it goalless a minute later from another low Aguero shot in the box, but there was little he could do with Jesus' winner.

Mahrez, jeered throughout by the home fans but given the red-carpet treatment by the players as he piled forward 50 yards unopposed, rolled through Jesus, and the Brazilian slotted near post past Schmeichel just three minutes after coming on for Aguero.

Team news Leicester made three changes as Fuchs, Praet and Iheanacho came in, replacing Perez, Barnes and the suspended Choudhury.



Manchester City also made three changes as Fernandinho returned to partner Laporte, while Mahrez and Gundogan came in as Otamendi, David Silva and Jesus were benched.

With plenty of noise off the pitch, the champions did more talking on it as they take momentum into Wednesday's Champions League tie at Real Madrid, with manager Pep Guardiola celebrating with his usual fervour at full-time.

What the managers said...

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers: "We're disappointed we didn't get a penalty. It's so clear. I thought it was the reason why VAR was brought in - you put your hands up, it's going towards the goal, towards the corner, and Kevin De Bruyne stops it, so for me it is a clear penalty. But we didn't get it.

"I think it's the consistencies we're all looking for in the game. I think it was fairly clear. It's actually one of the reasons VAR has been brought in."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "Don't ask me about the attitude of these guys, if you still doubt what they have done, this group of players winning seven titles in the last eight competitions we've played in. The way we've played and our personality, there's no doubt about that.

"The reaction we had after missing the penalty against an incredibly good team... I'm so pleased for the victory and the way we played."

Opta stats

Manchester City have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League for only the second time this season (also in October 2019).

Leicester City have lost three of their last five home league games (W1 D1); they had only lost one of their first 14 such matches under Brendan Rodgers before this.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's save for Sergio Aguero's penalty was his fourth Premier League penalty save - one more than his father Peter made in his entire Premier League career.

Manchester City attempted 18 shots in this match, the most Leicester have faced in a single league game at the King Power Stadium since Manchester United had 19 in December 2017.

