Leicester City 2-2 Man Utd: Axel Tuanzebe scores own goal after Bruno Fernandes looked to have won it

Axel Tuanzebe's own goal earned Leicester a 2-2 draw with Manchester United to ensure they remain above them in second spot.

Bruno Fernandes' 79th-minute goal had looked to have maintained United's 100 per cent away record this season but Tuanzebe deflected in Jamie Vardy's strike to level it up on 85 minutes.

Marcus Rashford's opener (23) had earlier been cancelled out by Harvey Barnes (31) before the interval in what was an evenly-balanced contest between Liverpool's closest rivals in the title race.

Rashford had a wonderful opportunity to give Manchester United the lead inside the first two minutes only to head Fernandes' left-wing cross over from point-blank range.

The England forward did not have to wait too long to open the scoring, however, this time slotting the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel after Fernandes diverted it into his path.

That assist for the Portugal midfielder, followed by his goal, means he has now been involved in 31 of the 60 United goals scored in the Premier League since his arrival in January.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (7); Justin (7), Fofana (7), Evans (6), Castagne (7); Ndidi (7), Tielemans (7); Albrighton (6), Maddison (6), Barnes (7); Vardy (7)



Subs: Perez (7)



Man Utd: De Gea (6); Lindelof (6), Bailly (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (7); McTominay (6), Fred (6); Fernandes (7); Rashford (7), Martial (6), James (6)



Subs: Pogba (6), Tuanzebe (6) Cavani (7)



Man of the match: Bruno Fernandes

Unfortunately for Fernandes, the midfielder was also involved in Leicester's equaliser soon after when he surrendered possession on the edge of his own penalty box.

James Maddison duly fed the ball to Barnes who still had plenty to do but succeeded in firing the ball left-footed past David de Gea from the edge of the area.

It was just about deserved given that Vardy had looked dangerous throughout - with De Gea losing the ball in his box at one point. Both teams were a menace on the counter.

Team news Leicester were unchanged from the team that beat Tottenham with Jamie Vardy being passed fit to start.



Manchester United made one change to the team that beat Leeds with Eric Bailly coming in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to break the deadlock early in the second half by introducing Paul Pogba but it was another substitute - Edinson Cavani - who set up Fernandes to retake the lead.

His toe-poked pass broke the offside trap with Jonny Evans pushing out and Fernandes did the rest by firing low beyond Schmeichel - who had saved wonderfully well from Rashford just before - to seemingly earn the three points for his side.

But with little time left on the clock, Ayoze Perez emerged from the bench to cross for Leicester's own talisman Vardy to help deliver the equaliser - his first-time finish finding the back of the net via the legs of Tuanzebe.

What the managers said…

Brendan Rodgers: "I thought it was the very least we deserved. I thought it was a very good game, two attacking teams. We were unfortunate to go behind but got an equaliser that we deserved. I thought throughout the game we showed real quality and that we could compete at the level against a team that have won every game away from home."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "The boys are flat in the dressing room, of course, because we did create enough chances in the game to score more goals. I thought we defended well but then they had that one moment at the end. Great movement by Vardy and then he got lucky when it hit Axel and deflected. You cannot switch off against quality players."

Man of the Match - Bruno Fernandes

This was not Fernandes' most spectacular of performances by any stretch of the imagination but in every sense that mattered he was still the man of the match. It was his cross that created the game's first clear opportunity, squandered by Rashford, and it was he who provided the assist for the same player to open the scoring soon after.

It was Fernandes who then gave the ball away on the edge of his own area in the build-up to Leicester's equaliser and his afternoon took another turn for the worse when he was booked for a foul on Evans just before half-time.

It seemed impossible to keep Fernandes out of the game and he looked to have won it for United when finishing expertly beyond Schmeichel in the 79th minute. This time United could not hold on but it is obvious that, in Fernandes, they have a player with an unusual ability to make things happen.

"He is definitely a player who impacts results," said Solskjaer. "He creates chances, scores goals and takes risks - which any Manchester United player should be allowed to do and be brave enough to do. He is definitely a brave boy. He sees the pass.

"Sometimes I might tear my hair out and say that there is an easier pass to the right or to the left or back but you cannot take that away from Bruno. You want him to be the x-factor who has players ahead of him making runs so I am very pleased with his influence this season and this year. He is always there supporting his team-mates as well."

Opta stats

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 14 away Premier League games (W11 D3) - their longest such run since January 2011 (16 games).

Leicester City have conceded 191 top-flight goals against Manchester United - only versus Arsenal (206) have they shipped more.

Manchester United are the first side to score 2+ goals in 11 consecutive top-flight away games since United did so themselves in March 1959 (13 games).

Aged 23 years and 56 days, Marcus Rashford is the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 50 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney (22 years 157 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years 341 days).

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in over half of Manchester United's Premier League goals since his debut (31/60), scoring 18 and assisting a further 13.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has failed to win 10 of his 12 Premier League encounters with Man Utd in the Premier League as a manager (W2 D1 L9).

Man Utd's Edinson Cavani has five goal involvements as a substitute in the Premier League this season (three goals and two assists), two more than any other player.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes has scored seven goals in 20 games in all competitions, equalling his tally from the 2019-20 campaign for the Foxes (7 in 42 apps).

What's next?

It is a quick turnaround for Leicester because they are back in Premier League action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Manchester United have a little longer to prepare for their next game as they host Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.