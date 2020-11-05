Leicester vs Wolves preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Jonny Evans is expected to return for Leicester after recovering from a back problem.

The defender has missed the last three games but is in full training ahead of Sunday's visit of Wolves.

Jamie Vardy will return after being rested for the 4-0 Europa League win over Braga but Ricardo Pereira (knee), Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Timothy Castagne (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (hamstring) remain out.

Wolves are likely to have an unchanged squad for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a number of players nursing minor bumps and bruises but he is expected to have close to a fully fit squad to pick from.

Jonny remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Leeds

You can make a strong case of every outcome in this fixture. I have toyed with all three. Do I fancy a home win? Well, Leicester have put together their best start to a Premier League campaign and that is without at least three key players at various points. They could be the real deal when the likes of Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi return.

But what about an away win? Wolves are also enjoying their best start to a top-flight campaign since 1979. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have a real knack of taking the sting out of free-flowing attacks and nosing in front at key points in matches.

I am stuck.

Some say I used to be indecisive but now I am not so sure. I will go for the draw.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:21 We take a look back to January 2019 where Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City played out an instant classic, with Wolves winning 4-3 thanks to a Diogo Jota hat-trick

Leicester have lost just one of their last 23 home league games against Wolves (W13 D9), with that defeat coming in the Championship in May 2007 (1-4).

In the top-flight, Wolves are winless in their last 10 away games against Leicester (D4 L6) since a 2-1 win in December 1971. Wolves have failed to score in six of their last seven top-flight matches at Filbert Street/King Power Stadium.

Half of the six Premier League games between Leicester and Wolves have finished 0-0, with the other three producing a total of 16 goals.

No team has won more Premier League games than Leicester so far this season (5), while coming into this weekend's games only Spurs (18) have scored more goals than the Foxes (17) so far.

Leicester have lost three of their last four home Premier League games (W1), as many as in their previous 20 at the King Power Stadium (W12 D5 L3). The Foxes have lost their last two at home by an aggregate score of 0-4 - they've not lost three home league games in a row without scoring since September 1983.

0:49 Nuno Espirito Santo brushes off suggestions Wolves are in "great form" ahead of their trip to Leicester, despite winning three of their last four games to climb up to sixth in the table

Wolves are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W3 D1), earning as many points (10) in this run as they had from their previous 27 available in the competition (W3 D1 L5).

Leicester have the best shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season, netting with 26.2% of their efforts (17/65).

Rayan Ait Nouri scored on his Premier League debut for Wolves against Crystal Palace. He is looking to become only the fourth teenager to score in his first two Premier League appearances, after Alan Smith (1998, Leeds), Federico Macheda (2009, Man Utd) and Anthony Martial (2015, Man Utd).

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in his six Premier League games this season, as many as he had in his previous 19 appearances in the competition. 69% of Vardy's Premier League goals have come since he's turned 30 (76/110) - of the 29 players to score at least 100 in the competition, only Ian Wright netted a higher percentage aged 30+ (82% - 93/113).

Leicester's Youri Tielemans has scored three goals in his seven Premier League appearances this season, already matching his tally from both 2018-19 (13 games) and 2019-20 (37 games) in the competition.

