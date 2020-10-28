Lille vs Celtic preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Lille vs Celtic in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

French striker Odsonne Edouard and Israel midfielder Nir Bitton are back in the Celtic squad for the Europa League clash with Lille on Thursday night after recovering from Covid-19.

Israel defender Hatem Elhamed, who also caught the virus while away with his country, is on the way back but has remained in Glasgow.

Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, who missed Sunday's 3-3 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie with a back problem, has made the trip to France but winger James Forrest (ankle) and defender Christopher Jullien (back) remain out.

Image: Edouard has recovered from Covid-19

Lille boss Christophe Galtier could name a similar side to the one which beat Sparta Prague 4-1 last week as the French boss keeps one eye on their upcoming Ligue 1 game against Lyon at the weekend.

Yusuf Yazici will be expecting to start again following his hat-trick against Sparta Prague last Thursday.

Lille at a glance

In the dugout: Christophe Galtier has been with the club for three years since replacing Marcelo Bielsa and has won 55 of his 112 games.

European pedigree: Lille qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history in 2001-02, reaching the Champions League. They also finished bottom of Group H last season, twice losing to Chelsea.

Form: Second in Ligue 1 and level on points with Paris Saint-Germain, Lille are unbeaten in the league this term.

Opta stats