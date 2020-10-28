Lille vs Celtic preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Lille vs Celtic in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.
Team news
French striker Odsonne Edouard and Israel midfielder Nir Bitton are back in the Celtic squad for the Europa League clash with Lille on Thursday night after recovering from Covid-19.
Israel defender Hatem Elhamed, who also caught the virus while away with his country, is on the way back but has remained in Glasgow.
Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, who missed Sunday's 3-3 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie with a back problem, has made the trip to France but winger James Forrest (ankle) and defender Christopher Jullien (back) remain out.
Lille boss Christophe Galtier could name a similar side to the one which beat Sparta Prague 4-1 last week as the French boss keeps one eye on their upcoming Ligue 1 game against Lyon at the weekend.
Yusuf Yazici will be expecting to start again following his hat-trick against Sparta Prague last Thursday.
Lille at a glance
In the dugout: Christophe Galtier has been with the club for three years since replacing Marcelo Bielsa and has won 55 of his 112 games.
European pedigree: Lille qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history in 2001-02, reaching the Champions League. They also finished bottom of Group H last season, twice losing to Chelsea.
Form: Second in Ligue 1 and level on points with Paris Saint-Germain, Lille are unbeaten in the league this term.
How to follow
Follow Lille vs Celtic with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.
Opta stats
- Lille will face Scottish opponents for the very first time in European competition.
- Celtic are currently winless in eight away games versus French sides (D3 L5) since beating Nantes in a European Cup Last 16 tie in 1966.
- Lille are winless in 12 home matches in all European competitions (D5 L7) since beating FC Copenhagen in Champions League qualifying in 2012-13.
- Having failed to score in any of his six UEFA Champions League appearances for Lille last season, Yusuf Yazici netted a hat-trick against Sparta Prague on MD1 of this season's UEFA Europa League, finding the net with all three shots on target.
- Celtic haven't lost their opening two group stage games in a major UEFA European competition since 2013/14 in the UEFA Champions League, with the Bhoys losing 3-1 to Milan on MD1 this season.