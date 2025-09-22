Lincoln 1-2 Chelsea: Facundo Buonanotte scores winner as Blues come from behind in Carabao Cup - report and highlights

Chelsea were given an almighty scare by League One Lincoln City but two goals in two second half minutes saw them come back behind to win 2-1 and reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Enzo Maresca's side sit 40 places ahead of the third-tier side in the English football pyramid but the Blues were largely outplayed by their hosts - resulting in Rob Street giving the Imps the lead on the stroke of half-time after World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez made a shocking error.

It could have been worse for Chelsea - as Lewis Montsma hit the post after 76 seconds, while Lincoln had nine shots on goal with the Blues' defence - especially goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen - looking shaky under the threat of long throws.

But Maresca clearly got into his Chelsea squad at half-time as they were 2-1 ahead by the 50th minute. First, Tyrique George hit a howitzer from the edge of the box to level the scoreline, before the Chelsea forward set up Facundo Buonanotte for a nice solo effort minutes later.

But still, Lincoln came forward and looked the most likely to get the next goal, with Freddie Draper missing a couple of close-range chances despite amid suspect Chelsea defending.

There was one more Jorgensen mistake to come as he failed to grab Tendayi Darikwa's pass and Francis Okoronkwo missed the target with the goal gaping.

This was a major let-off for Chelsea from minute one.

WATCH: Chelsea's quickfire double!

Maresca: We needed experience of that today

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca to Sky Sports:

"We changed something tactically but we found a goal immediately that was good for us. But I have to praise the team, because it was a very tricky game away. Long balls inside the box, free-kicks, throw-ins and the way they defended was outstanding. We win and we are happy.

"It was a bit better. We had four or five or six players on the pitch who had never played in this type of game. I asked in the meeting before the game: how many of you have played against a League One team? Because it's not about quality, it's about desire, winning duels and second balls. Many of them hadn't played this game before, they need experience and today was a good experience because we won the game.

"We already gave Tyrique George last year some confidence. This year, even Manchester United and Fulham in the second half, he's playing games and helping us.

"We need that. Last week has been a tough week for us in terms of results. Now we go again."

Lincoln boss: We took Chelsea to the depths

Lincoln head coach Michael Skubala to Sky Sports:

"First half we were tremendous. Everything we planned in the match plan, we did it yesterday in a day, the lads were superb in how they executed that.

"We were unlucky not to go in at half-time by more. You don't often see Chelsea pinned back, that's what we do here and make it hard for teams.

"It wasn't by fluke, it was by design and desire. We pressed them high, we were happy at half-time. They changed, they had to change and we can't get information about the change enough. You saw their quality for five minutes that just opens us up a bit too easy.

"I'm proud of the lads, we took Chelsea to the depths to these games, even pressing them late at the end."