Lincoln 1-2 Hull: Grant McCann's Tigers promoted to the Sky Bet Championship

Mallik Wilks kept his nerve from the penalty spot as Hull sealed automatic promotion with a 2-1 victory at play-off chasing Lincoln.

The Tigers were rewarded for a lively start when they took the lead after just four minutes.

A dangerous ball in from the right from Lewie Coyle was met by Josh Magennis, who beat Lewis Montsma to the ball to volley powerfully into the net.

Hull remained in control for the rest of the half and could have had a penalty when Montsma appeared to pull back Magennis.

The home side improved after the break and it was no real surprise when they levelled 20 minutes into the second half.

A corner from the left was met by Montsma, who volleyed home unmarked from just inside the six-yard box.

Image: Grant McCann led the Tigers back to the Championship at the first time of asking

Lincoln looked the side more likely to go on and win it but it was the Tigers who restored their lead from the penalty spot with seven minutes left after Regan Poole had fouled substitute Tom Eaves.

Amid huge pressure, Wilks kept his cool from the spot, sending goalkeeper Alex Palmer the wrong way to send his side back to the Sky Bet Championship.