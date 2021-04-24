Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Lincoln City vs Hull City. Sky Bet League One.

LNER Stadium.

Lincoln City 1

  • L Montsma (65th minute)

Hull City 2

  • J Magennis (4th minute)
  • M Wilks (83rd minute pen)

Latest Sky Bet League One Odds

Lincoln 1-2 Hull: Grant McCann's Tigers promoted to the Sky Bet Championship

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet League One clash between Lincoln and Hull City at Sincil Bank as Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks send the Tigers back to the Championship

Saturday 24 April 2021 17:53, UK

Mallik Wilks kept his nerve from the penalty spot as Hull sealed automatic promotion with a 2-1 victory at play-off chasing Lincoln.

The Tigers were rewarded for a lively start when they took the lead after just four minutes.

A dangerous ball in from the right from Lewie Coyle was met by Josh Magennis, who beat Lewis Montsma to the ball to volley powerfully into the net.

Hull remained in control for the rest of the half and could have had a penalty when Montsma appeared to pull back Magennis.

The home side improved after the break and it was no real surprise when they levelled 20 minutes into the second half.

Trending

A corner from the left was met by Montsma, who volleyed home unmarked from just inside the six-yard box.

Grant McCann led the Tigers back to the Championship at the first time of asking
Image: Grant McCann led the Tigers back to the Championship at the first time of asking

Lincoln looked the side more likely to go on and win it but it was the Tigers who restored their lead from the penalty spot with seven minutes left after Regan Poole had fouled substitute Tom Eaves.

Also See:

Amid huge pressure, Wilks kept his cool from the spot, sending goalkeeper Alex Palmer the wrong way to send his side back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Super 6 Extra: City vs Spurs

Super 6 Extra: City vs Spurs

Predict what unfolds when Manchester City play Tottenham to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 4:30pm Sunday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema