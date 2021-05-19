Lincoln 2-0 Sunderland: Brennan Johnson on target as Imps take charge in play-off first leg

Lincoln took full control of their Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final after a 2-0 win over Sunderland in the first leg at the LNER Stadium on Wednesday.

The Imps improved upon an encouraging first half - in which teenager Brennan Johnson struck the post - to take the lead when Tom Hopper struck from inside the six-yard box shortly after the break (51).

Debutant goalkeeper Joe Bursik - who signed on an emergency loan from Stoke on Tuesday - was called into action several times thereafter, while the Black Cats also struck the woodwork twice in quick succession.

But the hosts added an important second when visiting stopper Lee Burge's attempted clearance struck Johnson and fell kindly for him, allowing him to roll into the empty net (77).

On Saturday afternoon, the two teams go to battle in the decisive second leg at the Stadium of Light.

How Lincoln seized control on home turf

Backed by a lively 3,000-strong crowd, a roar accompanied every early Lincoln attack and after five minutes, Anthony Scully fired a warning shot when he controlled a sweeping pass out to the right and hit a shot that was seemingly tipped over by Burge, though referee Craig Hicks disagreed and awarded a goal-kick.

Image: Lincoln City's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring the second goal of the game in front of the fans

Within a five-minute period, Sunderland lost Denver Hume to injury, while Lincoln were forced to withdraw Adam Jackson and bring Lewis Montsma into the action, who burst forward and called Burge into action again with a neat volley that took a deflection on its way into his arms.

Nottingham Forest loanee Johnson then turned his man, kept his composure and struck a low shot that had Burge beaten, though the woodwork came to Sunderland's rescue as it cannoned off the base of the post.

With little service for 30-goal striker Charlie Wyke, the visitors rarely tested Bursik - in the first half, though Lynden Gooch had the stopper scrambling just before the break when his delightful curling effort nestled the wrong side of the left-hand post.

But they came out for the second half refreshed and were unfortunate not to take the lead, firstly when Jordan Jones' ferocious effort was tipped onto the bar by Bursik and then when Bailey Wright connected with a corner and sent his free header onto the crossbar.

They were soon punished, though. Moments after Jorge Grant saw a gilt-edged chance blocked, the hosts kept the ball alive and when his second effort took a nick off Wright, it dropped for Hopper, who tucked away at the far post.

As the Black Cats probed for an equaliser, Aiden McGeady was alive to collect a clearance, but despite waiting for the opportune moment to strike, the veteran winger lifted his shot narrowly over the target.

And then with 13 minutes to play, Johnson ensured Lee Johnson's men have to overturn a two-goal aggregate deficit to reach Wembley when he pressured Burge into a hasty clearance and then rolled home into the unguarded net.

Man of the match - Liam Bridcutt

2:00 Liam Bridcutt gives his reaction after leading Lincoln to a 2-0 win over Sunderland in their first leg play-off semi-final clash.

Keith Andrews on Sky Sports Football:

"It was a tough decision tonight, with a lot of very good performances, but Liam Bridcutt was the glue for Lincoln. There was a lot of attacking play around him and he was vital, encouraging his team-mates."

What the managers said...

2:07 Lincoln boss Michael Appleton says that his players will aim to win at Sunderland in the second leg despite having a two goal lead from the first match.

Lincoln's Michael Appleton: "It is a dangerous position to be in, but I'd much rather be in it than not. For a young group to stay as resolute as they were in that second half was great. They put us under a lot of pressure, like you would expect, and I thought the way we dealt with that and controlled it was good. We went in front and naturally sat back a bit, letting them dictate play. But having said that, getting the second goal gives us a little bit more breathing space."

"He [Bursik] made a couple of vital saves, was a safe pair of hands, came for crosses when he needed to and was very, very assured. It was brilliant to have the fans back. When the goals went in, that adrenaline rush, and the loud noise they create, despite there only being 3,000 here."

1:33 Sunderland boss Lee Johnson says they didn't deserve to be two goals down against Lincoln after their first leg play-off clash.

Sunderland's Lee Johnson: "I am obviously disappointed to be 2-0 down going into the second leg, but I truly believe we can still do it. We need to have a big, big night on Saturday. I thought the first 15 minutes they were better than us, before we eventually took control and I thought we were the better side. Obviously the 'keeper has had a worldie and we had some good deliveries across the box, but not the luck like they did.

"The 2-0 loss gives us no room for error whatsoever. We will have to take the game from the start and we know what we've got to do. We are still in this."

What's next?

The second leg will take place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 22 at 3.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football.