Live on Sky: Lincoln vs Everton, plus six other Carabao Cup fixtures

Marco Silva will face the Cowley brothers once again

Everton will travel to Sky Bet League One side Lincoln in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with six other fixtures taking place.

Lincoln caused an upset in the first round, knocking out Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield with a 1-0 win, while Everton only made it to the third round last season. They were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Southampton after a 1-1 draw.

Team news

Lincoln could make changes for their Carabao Cup second-round match. The Imps have suffered back-to-back League One defeats against MK Dons and Doncaster.

Midfielder Ellis Chapman has food poisoning and is a doubt but will start if he recovers in time. Lee Frecklington (groin) and Tom Pett (knee and back) are not expected to feature.

Familiar foes Everton and Lincoln have already met this year. They played each other in the FA Cup third round in January, with Everton winning 2-1 at Goodison Park. Ademola Lookman and Bernard scored early on for the hosts with Michael Bostwick netting the reply for Lincoln.

Everton's Fabian Delph could make his first appearance of the campaign after recovering from a groin problem sustained in pre-season.

However, Jean-Philippe Gbamin is out for at least eight weeks with a thigh injury and the club have not ruled out the £25m arrival undergoing surgery.

Marco Silva refused to discuss the possibility of rotation at his pre-match press conference but he is likely to make a number of changes. Forwards Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi could be handed their first starts.

The managers

Lincoln manager Danny Cowley: "They are a Premier League team with world-class players and a world-class manager who will provide a real test for us.

"We are looking forward to the challenge ahead of us. You always learn against the best players and best teams. It will be a real test for us, there is no hiding from that but we are really excited about the test Everton will provide.

"We will try to be as competitive as we can, we will pick the right team for the right game. We can utilise the squad, we don't have many numbers but the ones we do have are all high quality."

Everton manager Marco Silva: "Lincoln is a team we know very well, they know us well. We play with our maximum ambition in this competition to do something special.

"We have to be ourselves, respect the competition and respect the opponent. This type of competition is always tough to play, but we have full confidence in our team. In football, the most important thing is winning football matches. Our way is to go there to win the football match, to stay in this competition."

Wednesday's Carabao Cup second-round fixtures (Kick-off 7.45pm)

Bournemouth vs Forest Green Rovers

Burnley vs Sunderland

Newcastle vs Leicester

QPR vs Portsmouth

Rotherham vs Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City vs Cambridge United

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce may be forced to make changes for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup second-round clash with Leicester as he awaits news on six injured players.

Jamaal Lascelles (calf) and Fabian Schar (ankle), Christian Atsu (knee), Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Miguel Almiron (ankle) and Joelinton (groin) all emerged from Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win at Tottenham carrying knocks.

In addition, DeAndre Yedlin (groin), Florian Lejeune (knee), Dwight Gayle (hamstring) and Andy Carroll (ankle) continue to work their way back to full fitness. There could be a place in the squad for midfielder Matty Longstaff, the younger brother of Sean.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has indicated he will field a strong side at St James' Park. Ben Chilwell is working his way back from a hip problem, but Rodgers otherwise has a full squad from which to choose.

Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan were both introduced from the bench at Sheffield United on Saturday, while Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton were unused, and all four will hope for a chance.

Rodgers could be tempted to rest Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy, who have all played key roles in an unbeaten start to the campaign.

When is the third round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round will take place live on Sky Sports on Wednesday, August 28. The draw will take place following the conclusion of Lincoln's clash with Everton.

Current holders Manchester City will enter the draw, along with the other six sides competing in Europe - Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves.