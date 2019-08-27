Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin out for eight weeks with thigh injury

Jean-Philippe Gbamin suffered a 'significant' training injury to his right thigh

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been ruled out for at least eight weeks after picking up a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old featured in Everton's first two games of the season, making his Premier League debut off the bench at Crystal Palace before starting against Watford.

However, Gbamin missed Friday night's 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa after what was described as a "significant" training injury.

Everton have confirmed the Ivory Coast international has sustained a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle which will keep him out for at least eight weeks, and they are engaging in "communication with leading experts around Europe to ensure the optimal outcome".

Gbamin joined Everton from Bundesliga club Mainz on a five-year deal in the summer for a £25m fee to replace the outgoing Idrisaa Gueye.

Everton face Lincoln in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday before returning to Goodison Park on Sunday to face Wolves in the Premier League, both live on Sky Sports.