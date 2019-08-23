Twitter Talk: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin answers fans' questions

2:09 Dominic Calvert-Lewin answers questions from Everton fans in the latest edition of Twitter Talk Dominic Calvert-Lewin answers questions from Everton fans in the latest edition of Twitter Talk

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin talks about his team-mates, his new No 9 shirt, and chips with gravy in the latest edition of Twitter Talk...

@IanFrank69 asks: "What's it like to wear the famous Everton No 9 jersey and follow in the footsteps of a host of great players?"

"I think with such a big number comes great responsibility, so I'm willing to accept that on my shoulders and try and prove to everyone that I deserve to be wearing No 9 at such a great club and just enjoy the challenge."

@Protocolkysh asks: "What do you think of @AlexIwobi?"

"I can't lie, he's a good guy. I didn't know him beforehand but I'd played against him a couple of times. He's been welcomed with open arms by me and Tom Davies to our breakfast table, so he's a good addition."

@Luke_Jamoe asks: "Best moment as an Everton player?"

"I would have to say my best moment as an Everton player would probably be making my debut against Arsenal, coming on to such a good atmosphere as well. I was on the pitch when Ashley Williams scored the header and I remember he ran the full length of the pitch, and me being quite new I chased him all the way. I was shattered after it but it was a nice memory."

@TheReal_Hamiid asks: "What is your favourite goal for @Everton?"

"My favourite goal for Everton would probably be the one away against Cardiff in 3-0 win. I scored late on and it was a nice bit of skill from Idrissa [Gueye] and then it was nice to just put it in the bottom corner right in front of the away fans. It was a nice moment."

@Duffyyyy_EFC asks: "Who's the fastest player at Everton?"

"It's a tough one but I'd have to say it's either me or Theo [Walcott]. Me or Theo. I'll go me or Theo!"

@_1878 asks: "Who's the best singer at Everton?"

"There were a few initiations the other day so I'd say I enjoyed Moise Kean's the most. He was good, a little bit of dancing in there as well so he was a triple threat."

@SirWardley asks: "Chips with gravy or curry sauce?"

"I would have to go chips with gravy. That was my thing at lunch at school time."

@EvertonFan14 asks: "Who's your best mate in the world of football?"

"Probably quite an obvious one, Tom Davies. We spend a lot of time together. He never leaves my side. Sometimes it's hard to get rid of him but we enjoy having a few laughs together."

