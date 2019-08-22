Marco Silva: Everton must earn Premier League top spot with Aston Villa win

1:08 Marco Silva says Everton will respect Aston Villa on Friday Night Football but have a desire to win and move top of the league. Marco Silva says Everton will respect Aston Villa on Friday Night Football but have a desire to win and move top of the league.

Everton can take top spot in the Premier League on Friday, but head coach Marco Silva says his side must prove themselves worthy with victory over Aston Villa.

The Toffees travel to Villa Park on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League, hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season and knowing that a win would move them to the summit of the top flight heading into the weekend's matches.

"It would be good but we have to prove we are able to do that," said Silva. "It is up to us to prove on the pitch we are able to get the three points.

"We have to respect our opponent, they have quality. Like always we go there to win a football match and play at our best level."

Villa have struggled so far on their return to the Premier League and are yet to pick up a point, but Silva is not taking his next opponents for granted.

"The two results they achieved when you analyse the matches, they were close to getting a good result," he said. "I think they deserved more.

"They like to play good, offensive football and the game will be open. It is up to us to prove that we are able to win the match.

"Afterwards we will see the result and if we get to the top. In our minds, we just have to respect them and go there with desire and commitment to win."

Everton are the only team in the league yet to concede a goal in this campaign and could make history on Friday by keeping their third consecutive clean sheet at the start of a new season in the top flight for the first time since 1912.

"It makes me really proud," said Silva. "We are working really hard to achieve something like that. These numbers are fantastic.

"It is up to us to keep working. The feeling is really good when we finish a match and I can look to them and we haven't conceded a goal.

"It means we are working well together and they understand the plan and our way to defend, which starts up front. Now, we are working to balance things in the opposite box and try to create more."

Alex Iwobi is still waiting for his Everton debut after joining from Arsenal on Deadline Day

Silva was also asked about the progress of new signing Alex Iwobi, who is yet to make his debut for the club, but the Everton boss will not rush him into the line-up.

Silva said: "He is looking forward to that [making his Everton debut]. He started [pre-season] late, this is just his second week working with the team.

"We have to take care of the situation and give him enough time to get fitter. He is getting better and if I decide he will be ready, then he will give that high quality. I have no doubt about that."