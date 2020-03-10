Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Liverpool vs Atletico in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The England midfielder has been out since injuring a hamstring in the first leg of the last-16 contest three weeks ago but trained on Sunday and Monday and is available to take his place in the squad as the Reds seek to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

0:48 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Wednesday's Champions League opponents Atletico Madrid are one of the best in world football

Left-back Andy Robertson returns after sitting out Saturday's win over Bournemouth as a precaution but goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hip) will miss this match and Monday's Merseyside derby.

Kieran Trippier hopes to declare himself fit after missing the first leg for Atletico Madrid, and he was seen limping in his return to action in the weekend draw with Sevilla.

Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata are both doubts while fit-again Joao Felix is back in contention.

Opta facts

1:40 Klopp praises his side after they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 and move to within three wins of the Premier League title

Liverpool have never lost against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in two previous European meetings, drawing 1-1 in the Champions League group stage in 2008-09 and winning 2-1 in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final in 2009-10.

On each of the last two occasions, Liverpool have lost away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout match, they have progressed to the next round; the Reds eliminated Chelsea and Barcelona in the semi-finals in 2006-07 and 2018-19.

Jurgen Klopp is yet to lose a home Champions League game with Liverpool (W11 D4); Klopp's last two home defeats in the competition have been in last 16 home leg matches with Borussia Dortmund in 2013-14 (1-2 v Zenit) and 2014-15 (0-3 v Juventus).

Should Liverpool be eliminated by Atlético Madrid, it would be the first time since a run of four seasons between 2004-05 and 2007-08 that the Champions League holders have failed to go beyond the last 16 in consecutive seasons, with Real Madrid going out at this stage last season against Ajax.

Image: The second leg against Atletico Madrid takes on added importance

I think the result against Bournemouth amplified the stress and frustration Liverpool have at the moment. I did not think that was feasible, so I genuinely feel Atletico, albeit struggling in La Liga, will give Liverpool a run for their money.

They scored a couple of goals against Sevilla at the weekend, with Joao Felix returning to the side while resting Diego Costa. The Anfield crowd will not phase Atletico. It will be down to the performance - some teams turn up already beaten.

Atletico are a dogged side and they will rough Liverpool up. I think Liverpool will win, but I can see Atletico sneaking a goal. Liverpool have got the Premier League wrapped up but there is something in their mentality that may suggest they need this big game to spur them on once more.

Joe Gomez was not at the races at the weekend, and Alisson is out. For the sake of Liverpool and Anfield, I am going with a 2-0 victory, but I would not rule out the likes of Costa coming back to haunt them. I am not convinced by my prediction.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)