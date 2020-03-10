Charlie's European predictions: Liverpool vs Atletico, LASK vs Man Utd

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Champions League and Europa League predictions.

I think we saw enough of RB Leipzig in London to say they are a better team than Tottenham. They have dropped five points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, but it the circumstances are not too dramatic.

Timo Werner was rested against Wolfsburg at the weekend, so they are preparing for this. If they can progress into the quarter-final it is a massive jump for them. Christopher Nkunku has a lot of pace on the left and are very dangerous with Yussuf Poulsen through the middle.

Tottenham are all over the place currently. Jose Mourinho doesn't know his best defence or whether he wants a back five. And what is going on between him and Tanguy Ndombele? It must be a real concern as Jose is not managing to sort it. He is struggling, and at Burnley it outlined that there is a real problem. I see them going out fairly easily and the problems mounting.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

I think the result against Bournemouth amplified the stress and frustration Liverpool have at the moment. I did not think that was feasible, so I genuinely feel Atletico, albeit struggling in La Liga, will give Liverpool a run for their money.

They scored a couple of goals against Sevilla at the weekend, with Joao Felix returning to the side while resting Diego Costa. The Anfield crowd will not phase Atletico. It will be down to the performance - some teams turn up already beaten.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Sadio Mane after scoring against Bournemouth

Atletico are a dogged side and they will rough Liverpool up. I think Liverpool will win, but I can see Atletico sneaking a goal. Liverpool have got the Premier League wrapped up but there is something in their mentality that may suggest they need this big game to spur them on once more.

Joe Gomez was not at the races at the weekend, and Alisson is out. For the sake of Liverpool and Anfield, I am going with a 2-0 victory, but I would not rule out the likes of Costa coming back to haunt them. I am not convinced by my prediction.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

LASK have a good reputation, which is only building. They are a fairly decent side. Again on Saturday, we were talking about Manchester United and whether they had turned a corner. They were vulnerable but Manchester City were so bad, even having so much possession.

They are still a side better suited to being a counter-attacking team. United have competition for places, their defence has improved and there is more momentum building. they have had a kind draw, but it will not be a walk in the park. It will be a score draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Olympiakos are unpredictable but they were decent at home to Arsenal for around 45 minutes. Arsenal were so poor at home, but credit to them they kept going and nicked a goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have scored to put them out.

Olympiakos do not travel well but they are physical and at home they will try to rough up the front three of Wolves. It was a disappointing afternoon for Wolves against Brighton, but they have their eyes set on this, so again I think they could and should get something.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Bayer Leverkusen are the favourites to go through. As much as Rangers have been a disaster in the Scottish Premiership, people have forgotten how well they have done in this competition.

They put out Braga, while picking up famous results against Porto and Feyenoord, who are all top sides. They have had a torrid run domestically, but there is no doubt that Steven Gerrard has done some wonderful stuff at Rangers. They have the Old Firm on Sunday but Rangers have to be all-in for the Europa League.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Alfredo Morelos

I do not fancy Rangers to go through in this tie, but they will get something in Glasgow. The lack of form from Alfredo Morelos has been pretty dramatic. He looks unfit and he looks as if he does not care.

But his reputation in the Europa League will matter to him. Decent clubs will want to watch him play against a very good side, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to turn up.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)