Liverpool vs Arsenal preview: Harvey Elliott in line for Carabao Cup start against Gunners

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is in line for his first senior appearance at Anfield

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott is learning important lessons from senior professionals within Jurgen Klopp's squad, according to assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

The 16-year-old has just returned from a 14-day Football Association ban for using offensive language in mocking England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in a video which was made public on social media.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live on

It did not rule him out of any significant matches and he is now set to be included in the squad for the last-16 Carabao Cup tie at home to Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

The 16-year-old became the club's youngest player to start a senior match - at 16 years and 174 days - when impressing his debut in the 2-0 victory over MK Dons in the previous round.

Elliott set to be included in the Liverpool squad for the last-16 Carabao Cup tie

He now trains with the first team virtually full-time and Lijnders believes that is a valuable learning experience for the youngster.

"We can't forget that he is only 16, of course. We have to be careful with that," he said.

"But how I see him, since I have been working with him, I see a very educated boy. I see a boy who is really passionate for the game.

"If you come here, and you see Milly (James Milner), Hendo (Jordan Henderson), (Adam) Lallana, Gini (Wijnaldum), Virg (Virgil Van Dijk), Bobby (Roberto Firmino) - all examples in different ways.

Elliott starred during Liverpool's third-round win over MK Dons last month

"Players who never whine. Players who never complain or make excuses. In the hardest moments, they never give up and they never give up our way.

"They always put the team above themselves. For a young player, you could not wish to have a better environment to grow.

"Talent needs models, not criticism. There's not a much more powerful weapon than the examples of senior pros."

2:55 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League. Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Team news

Liverpool's third-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will continue his run in the Carabao Cup but Joel Matip is out after aggravating a knee injury against Manchester United earlier this month.

Liverpool are also without midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and Lijnders says the Switzerland international will not be available until after next month's international break.

Mohamed Salah was substituted late on against Tottenham after receiving treatment on his ankle but the Egyptian has not suffered a serious injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana and Joe Gomez are in line for more minutes having been fringe players so far this season.

0:31 Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has ruled Joel Matip out of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal due to a knee problem. Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has ruled Joel Matip out of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal due to a knee problem.

Arsenal will be without captain Granit Xhaka - a decision Unai Emery insists is part of a pre-planned rotation which includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Calum Chambers all being handed a rest.

Mesut Ozil is set to earn a recall at Anfield having not featured in a matchday squad since the Gunners' third-round victory over Nottingham Forest.

Emiliano Martinez is likely to return in goal while Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Saed Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are all expected to start.

2:59 Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Opta stats

This will be the 15th League Cup match between Liverpool and Arsenal, making it the most played fixture in the competition's history.

Arsenal have won the two most recent League Cup meetings between these sides - 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in 2009-10 and 6-3 at Anfield in 2006-07.

Liverpool have lost consecutive League Cup matches at Anfield - 0-1 against Southampton in 2016-17 and 1-2 against Chelsea last season; this is their worst ever run in the competition on home soil.

Arsenal have been drawn away from home in a single-legged League Cup tie for the first time since September 2016 when they defeated Nottingham Forest 4-0.

Roberto Firmino has scored eight goals in nine appearances for Liverpool against Arsenal in all competitions, with seven of those coming across five games at Anfield.

0:51 Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders says Jurgen Klopp has managed to connect the 'Holy Trinity' of fans, players and manager, after being asked to comment on Granit Xhaka's situation at Arsenal. Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders says Jurgen Klopp has managed to connect the 'Holy Trinity' of fans, players and manager, after being asked to comment on Granit Xhaka's situation at Arsenal.

Follow the Carabao Cup across Sky Sports

On Wednesday, there will be two Carabao Cup games live on Sky Sports. Liverpool host Arsenal - live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick-off 7.30pm - while Man Utd visit Chelsea - live on Sky Sports Main Event, also from 7pm; kick-off 8.05pm.

Soccer Special will also be live from 7.30pm on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League, with live blog coverage across Sky Sports' digital platforms from 6.30pm. There will also be free highlights of each game available after full-time.