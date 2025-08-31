Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal: Dominik Szoboszlai's sensational free-kick stuns Gunners to send Reds top of the table

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield and send the reigning champions to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners had the better of a first half short on clear-cut chances but Arne Slot's side stepped things up when attacking the Kop after the interval and got their reward through the tireless Hungarian, who played the game out of position at right-back.

Liverpool are now the only team with a perfect record in the Premier League this season, moving ahead of Chelsea at the top, while Mikel Arteta's men lose their own unbeaten record having suffered their first defeat against the 'big six' in 23 matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dominik Szoboszlai scored the winner for Liverpool with a stunning free-kick

Arsenal need ruthlessness

Arsenal were unfortunate in some respects. Already without Bukayo Saka, they suffered the early setback of seeing William Saliba go off injured, but produced a typically composed performance in the first half, in which they nullified the champions.

Although Viktor Gyokeres struggled to get into it, Noni Madueke caused problems for Milos Kerkez and forced the only save of note in the first half. At that stage, they appeared to be making good on Arteta's claim that they had come to Anfield to win.

"I think the game is there for Arsenal. They have to step up," Gary Neville had told Sky Sports at half-time. "They need a psychological boost that they can win at grounds like this. They need the ruthlessness to go for the kill." But Liverpool seized the initiative.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Alisson (7), Szoboszlai (9), Konate (8), Van Dijk (8), Kerkez (7), Gravenberch (7), Mac Allister (5), Wirtz (6), Salah (6), Ekitike (6), Gakpo (6).



Subs: Jones (7), Gomez (7), Chiesa (6), Endo (n/a).



Arsenal: Raya (6), Timber (7), Saliba (n/a), Gabriel (6), Calafiori (6), Zubimendi (6), Rice (6), Merino (6), Madueke (7), Martinelli (5), Gyokeres (5).



Subs: Mosquera (6), Odegaard (6), Eze (6), Dowman (n/a).



Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai.

Team news Alexis Mac Allister returned in place of Curtis Jones so it was just the one change for Liverpool with Dominik Szoboszlai continuing at right-back.

Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino came into the Arsenal team with Bukayo Saka injured and Martin Odegaard on the bench, where he had Eberechi Eze for company.

Player of the match: Dominik Szoboszlai

The hero of the match was not Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike or Florian Wirtz for Liverpool, nor was it Arsenal's new striker Gyokeres, or the second-half substitutes Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze - the latter on the pitch for his Arsenal debut.

It was Szoboszlai, and how he deserved it. Forced into a defensive role yet again at right-back, he snuffed out the threat of Gabriel Martinelli and once he had the opportunity to influence the game at the other end of the pitch, he produced the magical moment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Player of the match Dominik Szoboszlai talks through his incredible free-kick

Arteta: Magic moment decided it

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to Sky Sports:

"Very proud of my players, I think both teams elevated the game to a level that there was no margins between the two and very little happens, a lot of action in many areas, not that much in the boxes.

"It was going to be decided in two possible actions, an individual error or a magic moment and it was decided in a magic moment.

"Today, when we have three, four or five situations inside the box, one versus one, when Eze is completely through just to finish the action. You have to put those balls in the back of the net if you want to win the game."

Liverpool not at best - but still top

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"Szoboszlai has been revitalised. Absolutely outstanding. It's almost like they've found a position for him now, playing at right-back. Outstanding in the last few games. We've heard so much about his ability to hit shots from a distance. We haven't seen it too much for Liverpool but, wow, what a goal.

"Liverpool have nine points out of nine. They've played two really difficult games - Newcastle away and Arsenal at home. And they've been nowhere near their best. What a position they find themselves in. Get the transfer window out of the way and then come back after the international break and I'm sure we'll see a lot better from Liverpool in these next few months."

Raya: Goalkeepers are still adapting to new PL ball

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya told Sky Sports:

"I haven't seen it [the goal] back yet. Disappointed not to save it like every goal you concede. I think it's a hell of a strike. I remember the ball moving a lot and moving away from me. Hopefully, the next one I can save.

"It's a very good strike especially with the new balls and everything. We still have to adapt. It's going away from me so it's harder to gauge and save it."

On the new Puma ball: "It's different to the Nike ball so we have to adapt to it. The grip is different, the kick is different. We just have to adapt after playing with the Nike ball for many years. It's the same for everybody."

Story of the match in stats...