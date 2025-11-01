Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah makes it 250 goals for the Reds as Arne Slot’s side end losing streak

Mohamed Salah scored his 250th goal for Liverpool as the reigning champions ended their losing streak with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield.

Salah's goal late in the first half set a Liverpool side that had lost their previous four Premier League matches on their way to victory before Ryan Gravenberch, on his return to the team, saw his shot deflected in early in the second half to secure the points.

Morgan Rogers had threatened to capitalise on Liverpool's frailty, striking the post early on in front of the Kop, but the home side had the edge throughout an entertaining game, Hugo Ekitike having a goal ruled out for offside just before Villa gifted them the opener.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Mamardashvili (6), Bradley (7), Konate (6), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (6), Gravenberch (7), Mac Allister (6), Szoboszlai (7), Salah (7), Ekitike (6), Gakpo (6).



Subs: Wirtz (6).



Aston Villa: Martinez (5), Cash (6), Konsa (6), Pau (5), Digne (6), Kamara (6), Onana (7), McGinn (6), Guessand (5), Rogers (7), Watkins (6).



Subs: Barkley (6), Malen (6), Mings (6), Sancho (6), Maatsen (6).



Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai.

Unai Emery's side were determined to pass out from the back despite Liverpool's struggles against the long ball of late and it cost them. Pau Torres slipped, allowing Emi Martinez's wayward pass to find Salah, who seized on the error to slot the ball home.

It was Salah's 250th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, as well as his 276th Premier League goal involvement (188 goals and 88 assists) - equalling England great Wayne Rooney's record for a single club (183 goals and 93 assists for Manchester United).

For all their recent struggles, the result lifts Liverpool up to third in the Premier League table. Villa's defeat ends their run of four consecutive victories in the competition and leaves them back in the bottom half of the table following Saturday's action.

Slot praises 'unbelievable' Salah

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking about Salah's record in the press conference: "Yeah, that's huge. That's almost unbelievable if you score 250 goals for one club. If you score 250 goals it's already unbelievable, let alone for one club.

"You don't see that much in football anymore. And I think apart from the goal he scored tonight, he had a very good performance because when we had to play long, we played mainly long towards him and he could hold the ball. So because of that, the rest of the team could come to him and we could keep playing.

"And what I also liked is that he didn't only do his offensive work really well, but he helped the team out defensively as well. I think after he scored the 1-0, he was helping Virgil [van Dijk], I think, somewhere around the halfway line. And this combination of things led to the fact that I liked his performance tonight.

"And of course, it's special for him to score 250. For him to score is not even that special because that's what we all know he will always do."

Salah: I am so proud

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah speaking to TNT Sports: "It's a great feeling to score goals and win trophies for this big club. It's something I don't take for granted. I'm so proud.

Salah becomes third man in 250 club Mohamed Salah became just the third player in Liverpool’s history to reach 250 goals for the club, after Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

"I've played football for many years. I said it would be a tricky season for us, a few new players, very good signings but need time to adapt to the whole team, and we lost a few good players as well. We need time to adapt and know each other's games and everything will be fine."

Team news: Ryan Gravenberch replaced Curtis Jones, while Alexis Mac Allister and Andrew Robertson also come in with Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz dropping to the bench.

Unai Emery made an enforced change to the Aston Villa team that beat Man City and as Emi Buendia missed out through injury. He was replaced by Evann Guessand.

Emery: It was a huge mistake

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery defended his team's tactics against Liverpool despite presenting Salah with the ball for the opening goal.

"We try to play with personality and through our rules and take good positioning," he said in the press conference afterwards.

"We did the pass before Pau was getting in his position to do the pass. It was easy for Salah. It was a huge mistake but it was one thing in our process. We build a team here through the style we want to keep in our process.

"We must avoid huge mistakes like today for the first goal but it is part of our process and we are trying to identify how we build. We are feeling strong."

Emery also confirmed that Tyrone Mings suffered a hamstring injury late in the game, limping off to leave Villa with only 10 players having used all of their substitutions. "It is a hamstring. Normally some weeks, he will be out," confirmed the Villa boss.

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?