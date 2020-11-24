Liverpool vs Atalanta preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Atalanta in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been passed fit to face Atalanta in the Champions League after returning a negative coronavirus test.

The Egypt international was ruled out of Sunday's win over Leicester after two positive Covid-19 results during the international break but has now been cleared to return and has trained for the last couple of days.

4:59 Jamie Carragher analyses Liverpool's defending without the injured Virgil Van Dijk and looks at why Jurgen Klopp's side are still playing a high defensive line

Forward Roberto Firmino did not train on Tuesday evening but it is understood there is no problem with the Brazil international, while Jordan Henderson (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle) and Naby Keita (hamstring) were all absent.

Atalanta will be without trio Mattia Caldara, Fabio Depaoli and Mario Pasalic for the trip to Anfield. However, a host of injured players return at the weekend with Robin Gosens, Marten de Roon, Jose Luis Palomino and Pierluigi Gollini all included in the travelling squad.

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify

Opta stats

