Liverpool vs Atalanta preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Atalanta in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been passed fit to face Atalanta in the Champions League after returning a negative coronavirus test.
The Egypt international was ruled out of Sunday's win over Leicester after two positive Covid-19 results during the international break but has now been cleared to return and has trained for the last couple of days.
Forward Roberto Firmino did not train on Tuesday evening but it is understood there is no problem with the Brazil international, while Jordan Henderson (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle) and Naby Keita (hamstring) were all absent.
Atalanta will be without trio Mattia Caldara, Fabio Depaoli and Mario Pasalic for the trip to Anfield. However, a host of injured players return at the weekend with Robin Gosens, Marten de Roon, Jose Luis Palomino and Pierluigi Gollini all included in the travelling squad.
How to follow
Follow Liverpool vs Atalanta with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sport News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- Liverpool won 5-0 in the reverse fixture against Atalanta, while they last won multiple games against Italian sides in a European campaign in 2007-08 - two wins against Inter Milan in the Last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
- Two of Atalanta's three heaviest defeats in European competition have been at the hands of English opponents - 1-5 v Manchester City last season and 0-5 v Liverpool in their most recent game.
- Liverpool are looking to record four consecutive victories in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since March 2009.
- Atalanta have won each of their last three away games in the UEFA Champions League, scoring at least three goals in each. However, the last time they failed to win away from home in the competition was on their most recent trip to England (1-5 v Man City last season).
- Liverpool haven't conceded a goal in their last three UEFA Champions League games - their longest streak of clean sheets in the competition since April 2018 (a run of four).
- Atalanta failed to score in their most recent outing in the UEFA Champions League (0-5 v Liverpool), ending a run of 10 games in which they scored in each, at an average of 2.3 per game. They've never previously failed to score in back-to-back games in the competition.
- Diogo Jota has scored four goals in three UEFA Champions League games for Liverpool, and would be the fastest player to five goals in the competition for the Reds if he finds the net in this game (fourth appearance).
- Duvan Zapata has been directly involved in five goals in five group stage games for Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League (four goals and one assist), with three of those goals coming in three appearances this season.
- Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has netted in each of his last two UEFA Champions League appearances, and would equal his longest scoring streak in the competition if he finds the net in this game (three consecutive appearances scored in during April 2018).
- Josip Ilicic has scored a third of Atalanta's away goals in the UEFA Champions League (4/12), while he is the only player to have scored more than once away from home for the club in the competition.