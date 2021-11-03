Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp's side qualify for Champions League last 16 and win group with two games to spare

Liverpool qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League and guaranteed top spot in Group B with two games to spare after a 2-0 win over ill-disciplined Atletico Madrid, who had Felipe sent off in the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold spearheaded a typically fast start from Jurgen Klopp's team, providing the assists for Diogo Jota to open the scoring on 13 minutes and Sadio Mane to tap home eight minutes later.

Unlike the previous meeting in Madrid, there was to be no reaction by Diego Simeone's men as Felipe was shown a straight red card on 36 minutes for a foul on Mane. It was unclear whether the defender was sent off for the foul or for dissent after failing to acknowledge being summoned by the referee Danny Makkelie.

Image: Atletico Madrid players protest to referee Danny Makkelie after showing Atletico Madrid's Felipe (not pictured) a straight red card

Liverpool somehow failed to extend their lead after the break with Joel Matip and Jota missing glorious chances while the returning Luis Suarez had a goal chalked off by VAR for offside, to the delight of the Anfield faithful.

Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 games in all competitions (W18 D7), stretching back to a 3-1 loss at Real Madrid in last season's Champions League quarter-final first leg. It equals the Reds' unbeaten record as a football league club set between March and September 1982 under Bob Paisley.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (9), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Tsimikas (7), Fabinho (7), Henderson (7), Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Mane (8), Salah (7), Jota (8)



Subs: Firmino (7), Thiago (6), Minamino (6), Origi (6)



Atletico: Oblak (7), Trippier (6), Felipe (5), Gimenez (5), Hermoso (5), De Paul (6), Koke (6), Correa (6), Carrasco (6), Felix (5), Suarez (5)



Subs: Vrsaljko (6), Cunha (6), Serrano (6), Herrera (6)



Man of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

How Liverpool stormed into last 16...

Just like in the Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight ago when Liverpool came away 3-2 winners Klopp's men dominated early on and were rewarded with a 13th-minute goal.

Liverpool team news There were five changes for Liverpool from the side which drew at home to Brighton at the weekend, with injuries forcing Jurgen Klopp's hand in some situations. In defence, Joel Matip and Konstantinos Tsimikas were handed starts while fit-again Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played in midfield. And in attack, Diogo Jota started alongside Mane and Salah, with Roberto Firmino on the bench.

Alexander-Arnold provided the whipped-in, low cross and Jota delivered the stooping, close-range header.

Alexander-Arnold, for the first time in his career providing multiple assists in a single Champions League game, was also the creator of the second in the 22nd minute.

Mane was at the heart of this goal with his direct running opening up the visitors' defence. Alexander-Arnold then had the space to fire in another wonderful cross that was expertly finished by Mane.

Image: Sadio Mane celebrates with Diogo Jota after scoring Liverpool's second goal

It means the Reds have scored two or more goals in 15 of their 16 games in all competitions this season, the exception being the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield on August 28.

Liverpool had found themselves in a similar position a fortnight ago only to squander a two-goal lead before snatching back victory, although the difference this time was Atleti were without their suspended two-goal hero from that night Antoine Griezmann.

Similar disciplinary problems were on show yet again though from the Spanish champions when Felipe kicked across the back of Mane's leg as he tried to launch a counter-attack. Referee Makkelie deemed the offence worthy of violent conduct as Felipe was shown the red card - a decision perhaps influenced by Felipe's unwillingness to acknowledge the referee when being called to him.

Unlike at the weekend against Brighton, there was no sign of the chances drying up in the second half and Joel Matip's brilliant through-ball deserved a goal but Jota's cool finish in lots of space was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Mohamed Salah and Matip should have scored but both contrived to fail from close range.

Liverpool almost were made to rue those wasted opportunities when Suarez's strike deflected past Alisson Becker off Matip but that goal was also ruled out for offside on review.

The positive of Thiago getting his first minutes since mid-September was tempered by the loss of Roberto Firmino, who limped off after replacing Mane, who had been booked, at the break.

This fourth win from four games allows Klopp some much-needed breathing room in Europe as, with a seven-point cushion in group B, he can now afford to rest key members of his squad in the final two games against AC Milan and Porto.

Opta stats

This was Jurgen Klopp's 200th win in his 334th game in charge of Liverpool in all competitions, making him the fifth Reds manager to reach the landmark, after Tom Watson, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

Atletico Madrid have lost back-to-back UEFA Champions League group stage games for only the second time under Diego Simeone, also doing so in November 2019.

Liverpool have progressed from their UEFA Champions League group in all five of their seasons in the competition under Jürgen Klopp. They have also started a campaign in the competition with four wins in their opening four matches for the very first time.

Atlético Madrid have had two players sent off against the same side in a single UEFA Champions League campaign for the very first time.

Since his Liverpool debut in September 2020, only Christian Benteke, Edinson Cavani and Harry Kane (all seven) have scored more headed goals for Premier League clubs in all competitions than Jota (six).

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Kevin De Bruyne (51) has more assists among Premier League players in all competitions than Trent Alexander-Arnold (44).

