Champions League last-16: Who has qualified from the group stage and when is the draw for the knockout rounds?

The 2021/22 Champions League final is set to take place on Saturday 28 May in St Petersburg, Russia.

Wednesday 3 November 2021 22:19, UK

The Champions League trophy

Liverpool are into the last-16 of the Champions League - but who will they meet in the knockout rounds?

Jurgen Klopp's side sealed top spot in Group B with two games to spare thanks to a 2-0 win over an Atletico Madrid side who were reduced to 10 men in the first half on Wednesday.

The other English sides still have some work to join them, with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United yet to confirm their passage to the knockouts.

So who is already qualified and when will we know who faces who in the first knockout round of this year's Champions League? Read on to find out...

Diogo Jota celebrates after putting Liverpool 1-0 up against Atletico Madrid at Anfield
Image: Diogo Jota celebrates after putting Liverpool 1-0 up against Atletico Madrid at Anfield

Who has qualified for the last-16?

Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Ajax.

Trending

When is the draw for the last-16?

The Champions League last-16 draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on December 13.

How does the draw work?

The eight group winners will be seeded and drawn against the eight group runners-up.

Also See:

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own country.

The group winners will play the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home.

When are the last-16 ties?

The last-16 ties will be split across different weeks, with the first legs taking place on 15-16 February and 22-23 February.

The second legs are then on 8-9 March and 15-16 March.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema