Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Luis Diaz at the double as Reds bounce back at Anfield

Liverpool got back on the Premier League winning trail by sweeping aside Bournemouth 3-0 with Luis Diaz at the double.

Nottingham Forest stunned Anfield last weekend to end Arne Slot's perfect start but Liverpool were in ruthless mood against the Cherries, racing into a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Diaz took advantage of Kepa Arrizabalaga charging off his line into no man's land to gift Slot's team the lead before the Colombian fired home a second just two minutes later.

Darwin Nunez marked his first start of the season with a beautiful curling effort into the far corner as Liverpool threatened to run riot. That was the end of the scoring though as despite registering 12 shots on target, the home side could not add further gloss to the victory.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Kelleher (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Van Dijk (7), Konate (7), Robertson (7), Gravenberch (7), Szoboszlai (7), Mac Allister (7), Diaz (9), Salah (7), Nunez (7)



Subs: Chiesa (7), Gakpo (7), Jones (7),



Bournemouth: Kepa (6), Kerkez (7), Zabarnyi (6), Huijsen (5), Araujo (5), Cook (6), Christie (6), Tavernier (5), Kluivert (5), Semenyo (6), Evanilson (6)



Subs: Dango (6), Sinisterra (6), Smith (6), Unal (6), Scott (6)



Player of the Match: Luis Diaz

It could have been a very different afternoon had Antoine Semenyo's goal after just six minutes not been ruled out for offside by VAR. The Bournemouth forward skipped behind the Liverpool backline but Stockley Park stepped in to show he had strayed ahead of the play.

After that wobbly start, Liverpool found their stride and moved top of the Premier League for the time being.

Analysis: Electric Diaz adding goals to his repertoire

Image: Luis Diaz scores Liverpool's second goal against Bournemouth

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Diaz has five goals to his name already this season. It took him until November last season to reach that milestone which suggests Slot, who has a reputation for improving attacking players, is having an impact on the uptick of Diaz's output in front of goal. He's working at a rate of a goal every 72 minutes - not quite Erling Haaland's levels of one every 39 minutes, but it's still a phenomenal early-season purple patch.

"Both his goals were all about energy. Diaz nipped in to control a direct ball on his thigh, rounded Kepa and fired past the covering Julian Araujo on the line. The second was equally as clinical, Mohamed Salah laying off a quick pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold who was given free rein to carry forward, delaying his pass to Diaz who shifted it onto his left foot before firing home.

"He is electric when in this mood."

Opta: Christie's quickfire yellow

Ryan Christie's yellow card after 24 seconds for Bournemouth is the earliest card received in the Premier League since Sadio Mané earned a yellow card after 14 seconds for Liverpool against Chelsea in January 2022.

Among games that have been played at least 15 times in the Premier League, only Manchester United against Wigan (3.13 - 50 goals in 16 games) have averaged more goals per game than Liverpool against Bournemouth (3.07 - 46 goals in 15 games).

Alexander-Arnold recorded his 100th goal involvement for Liverpool with his 81st assist for the club (19 goals also).

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?