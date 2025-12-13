Liverpool 2-0 Brighton: Mo Salah shines at Anfield as Hugo Ekitike double fires Premier League champions to victory

Mohamed Salah made history off the bench on his Liverpool return in a comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton as Hugo Ekitike's double took the champions up to sixth in the Premier League.

Salah, restored to the squad following talks with head coach Arne Slot, was introduced earlier than expected, replacing the injured Joe Gomez after 26 minutes, and Anfield greeted him with big cheers, any ill feeling over his interview at Leeds forgotten.

Ekitike scored twice for the second league game running, but it was the Egypt forward's impressive performance, in his final appearance for Liverpool before AFCON, that this game will be remembered for.

The Liverpool legend ended the game with an assist that takes him to an all-time record of 277 goal involvements (188 goals, 89 assists) for a single club in the Premier League, surpassing Wayne Rooney's total for Manchester United.

Salah set up Ekitike's towering header with a corner in the second half, ending a run of three league games without a goal involvement, and nearly ended this tense week in the perfect fashion, only to fire over late on from Federico Chiesa's cross.

Liverpool were already in front when Salah came on after Ekitike scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season with just 46 seconds on the clock thanks to a poor Yankuba Minteh clearance pounced on by Gomez's header to tee up the Frenchman.

Brighton's Diego Gomez failed to convert two big chances to equalise either side of the break and was fortunate still to be on the pitch for the second, a sitter at the back post, having survived a VAR check for a high challenge on Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool made a potentially difficult afternoon look easy, despite finishing with a lower xG, as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games to overtake Brighton, who drop to ninth after a third game without a win.

Salah stopped after the game to appreciate the home fans, singing his name all afternoon, but gave little away as to whether this could be his farewell game. The Liverpool icon has said goodbye for now and his future is expected to dominate for weeks to come.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Alisson (7), Gomez (7), Koante (8), Van Dijk (8), Kerkez (7), Gravenberch (7), Jones (8), Szoboszlai (8), Mac Allister (7), Wirtz (8), Ekitike (9).



Subs: Salah (8), Isak (6), Robertson (6), Chiesa (6).



Brighton: Verbruggen (6), Wieffer (7), Van Hecke (6), Dunk (6), Kadioglu (6), Baleba (6), Hinshelwood (6), Minteh (6), Gruda (6), Gomez (5), Rutter (6).



Subs: Mitoma (6), Ayari (6), Welbeck (5), Kostoulas (5), Milner (N/A).



Player of the Match: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool).

Slot: No issue to resolve with Salah

Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Salah:

"For me, there is no issue to resolve. He is now the same as any player. You talk to your players if you are happy or unhappy with things but there is nothing for me to talk about after what happened against Leeds after the game.

"The reason why he wasn't in Milan was his interview. The question is always - and everyone has a different opinion - should he be [benched] once, twice, four times, four months, 12 months, 12 years.

"Every manager makes different decisions about that. He wasn't involved in the game against [Inter] Milan and I spoke to him yesterday [Friday].

"As I usually never say anything about what we talk about, I'm not going to make an exception now but I think actions speak louder than what has been said.

"He was in the squad again and when I had to make my first substitution, I brought him in and he performed how every fan, I think, including me, would like him to perform today."

Hurzeler: Brighton deserved more, maybe even a win

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler:

"We definitely deserved more, maybe even a win but we created so many chances. We had a bad start, reacted well and a set-piece against us that we didn't defend well.

"It's about consistency and doing it for 90 minutes, and that's where we lost it. There were several key moments and we had good chances to score goals. We have to take responsibility for that loss. the game was there to win but in the end we couldn't take it.

"The goals were definitely avoidable. It's about having a good start and defending set-pieces. Set-pieces are getting so important so we have to improve."

Story of the match in stats...

