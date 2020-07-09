Liverpool vs Burnley team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

1:44 Ahead of matchweek 35 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the stats surrounding the upcoming fixtures

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's season has been ended by a knee injury and he will not play against Burnley on Saturday.

The England midfielder was forced off late in Wednesday's win over Brighton and scans have revealed damage to the left knee which will sideline him for a few weeks.

Defender Dejan Lovren returns after missing the last three matches with a knock.

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns for Saturday's trip to Anfield.

Ashley Barnes (hernia), Ben Mee (thigh) and Matt Lowton (foot) remain absent for Sean Dyche's men.

Jack Cork is another out and the Burnley boss says it looks like the midfielder's ankle issue will require surgery.

How to follow

Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Opta stats

Liverpool have won 82% of their Premier League games against Burnley (9/11), their best winning ratio against a side they've faced at least 10 times in the competition.

Burnley have taken just one point from their last 18 available away against Liverpool in the top-flight (W0 D1 L5), with their last league win at Anfield coming in September 1974 (1-0).

Liverpool's current unbeaten home run in the Premier League stands at 57 games, while the Reds have won each of their last 24 at Anfield in the competition. The Reds have netted 149 goals in those 57 games, while conceding just 32 in return.

Victory here will see Liverpool equal the record for most home wins in a single Premier League campaign (18), while it will also put them a step closer to becoming just the second team in top-flight history to win 100% of their home games in a single season, after Sunderland in 1891-92 (13/13).

Burnley have won 14 Premier League games this season, equalling their best season for wins in the competition in 2017-18. They last won more in a top-flight season in 1974-75, winning 17 on their way to finishing 10th.

Liverpool have won 30 of their 34 Premier League games this season, equalling their best ever tally from a single top-flight campaign (also in 1978-79 and 2018-19).

Both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané have scored four goals in their last three Premier League games for Liverpool against Burnley, with each player netting a brace in this exact fixture last season as the Reds won 4-2.

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.