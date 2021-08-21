Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane score for Reds at Anfield

Liverpool welcomed fans back to Anfield by securing a second straight victory of the new Premier League campaign, but they were made to work for their 2-0 victory by a spirited Burnley.

Sean Dyche's side were causing Liverpool, who handed youngster Harvey Elliott a first Premier League start, plenty of problems, but the hosts showed their clinical edge in front of goal as Diogo Jota (18) headed Kostas Tsimikas' inch-perfect cross past Nick Pope to break the deadlock.

Liverpool, who saw a Mohamed Salah strike ruled out for offside by VAR towards the end of the first half, were given a warning early in the second half when Ashley Barnes's strike was correctly ruled out by the offside flag, but it wasn't long before Jurgen Klopp's side took firm control of the game.

And the points were eventually made safe when Sadio Mane finished off a fine team move to continue their perfect start to the season and extend Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 matches.

For Burnley, despite a promising performance at times, they start the season with back-to-back defeats and have now lost five league games in a row for the first time ever, leaving Sean Dyche with plenty to think about even at this early stage of the season.

How Liverpool made it two wins from two...

Liverpool did not have things all their own way in the early stages at Anfield as Burnley started brightly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced into a goal-line block to keep out Dwight McNeil's powerful low drive just before an offside flag cut short the move and Alisson was forced into action at his near post to keep out Chris Wood's goal-bound header.

However, it was Liverpool who took the lead in the 18th minute as all Burnley's hard work was undone by some poor defending.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (9), Matip (7), Van Dijk (8), Tsimikas (8), Henderson (7), Keita (7), Mane (8), Jota (7), Elliott (7), Salah (7).



Subs: Thiago (n/a), Firmino (n/a), Gomez (n/a).



Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (7), Mee (6), Tarkowski (6), Taylor (7), Gudmundsson (6), Brownhill (6), Cork (6), McNeil (7), Barnes (6), Wood (7).



Subs: Rodriguez (n/a), Pieters (n/a).



Man of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jota was given the freedom of the penalty area by Ben Mee and James Tarkowski as he connected with Tsimikas' cross to guide a header past Nick Pope.

It seemed like Liverpool might kick on and take the game away from Burnley, but they were denied a second by VAR as Salah strayed into an offside position as he latched onto Elliott's pass before finishing past Pope.

Mane and Naby Keita saw efforts go off target as the hosts continued to search for a second goal, before a worrying moment for Alisson, who was beaten to the ball at the other end by Tarkowski, but the Burnley defender's header bounced wide.

Image: A view of fans at Anfield during Liverpool vs Burnley

Burnley did manage to put the ball in the Liverpool net shortly after the break via Barnes' finish, but again an assistant referee's flag was correctly raised for offside against the Burnley forward.

However, Liverpool grew into the half and began to take control as Mane had an attempt comfortably saved by Pope and he was also unable to turn the ball in at the far post following Virgil van Dijk's volley.

As Liverpool started to click through the gears, Salah saw his low strike kept out by a fine block from McNeil and Mane saw two efforts stopped by Pope.

Team news Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made two changes from the side that beat Norwich 3-0 on the opening weekend of the season. Jordan Henderson returned in the middle of the park to captain the side in place of James Milner, who dropped out of the squad. Harvey Elliott also came in for his first Premier League start in place of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Burnley also made two changes as Sean Dyche reacted to his side’s opening-day defeat by Brighton. Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes came into the side in place of Jay Rodriguez, who dropped to the bench, and Ashley Westwood, who dropped out of the squad.

However, the Senegalese wasn't to be denied again, firing home after being played in by Alexander-Arnold to double Liverpool's advantage.

The Reds tried to add to their lead as Salah shot wide and Alexander-Arnold was denied by Pope, while Alisson did well to thwart substitute Jay Rodriguez as Liverpool kept their clean sheet intact.

Elliott looks at home on his first Premier League start

Image: Harvey Elliott of Liverpool is challenged by Burnley's Josh Brownhill

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Harvey Elliott became Liverpool's 10th youngest Premier League starter in Saturday's win over Burnley - but he didn't look out of place at all as Jurgen Klopp's side made it two wins from two.

The 18-year-old has repeatedly impressed on every step up in level he's made since he burst onto the scene three years ago at Fulham. And after starring for Blackburn in the Championship last season, where he recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 41 appearances, he looks set to make his mark in the Premier League this term.

Starting on the right of Liverpool's midfield three at Anfield, the left-footed youngster looked confident, composed and classy on the ball, drifting wide or tucking inside to make room to link up with Alexander-Arnold and repeatedly tried to set Salah free down that side.

Indeed, he thought he had an assist for Salah when he threaded a fine pass through Burnley's defensive line for the Egyptian to finish midway through the first half but an offside flag ruled the strike out. Elliott was involved in Liverpool's second, though, bringing down Virgil van Dijk's crossfield pass perfectly before feeding Alexander-Arnold to tee up Sadio Mane.

He was fouled twice inside the first 10 minutes, which illustrated how hard it was for Burnley to get to grips with him, and by the final whistle he'd won more free-kicks than any other player on the pitch. All that was missing from the performance was a finishing touch, with a couple of glimpses at goal evading him.

But he has shown his shooting quality in the past and Saturday's display confirmed he will be getting plenty more chances to impress in a Liverpool shirt this season…

Man of the match - Trent Alexander-Arnold

🌟 Man of the Match, @LFC's @TrentAA

101 touches 🥇

42 passes in opposition half 🥇

12 crosses 🥇

7 chances created 🥇

1 assist 🥇

👏 #LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/aCzIda6DRG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 21, 2021

It was another all-action display from Liverpool's right full-back.

He was a constant threat going forward and his range of passing caused Burnley problems all afternoon.

He created seven chances in the game and an assist for Mane's second-half goal.

Since the start of 2018-19, Alexander-Arnold has registered 33 assists in the Premier League, a figure only Kevin De Bruyne can better in that time (34).

Opta stats: Seven PL wins in a row for Liverpool...

Image: Diogo Jota celebrates his goal against Burnley

Liverpool have won each of their last seven Premier League games, as many victories as they enjoyed in their previous 20 games in the competition (D5 L8) and their longest winning streak in the league since a run of 18 ending in February 2020.

Liverpool have strung together four consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since a run of seven between December 2019 and January 2020.

Burnley have lost five in a row in the Premier League for the first time ever, last doing so in any division in the 2008-09 Championship campaign.

Burnley have lost 11 of their 15 Premier League matches against Liverpool (W2 D2), more defeats than they have suffered against any other side in the competition (losing 10 against Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City).

Since his debut for Liverpool in September 2020, Diogo Jota has netted 15 goals in all competitions for the Reds, a figure only Mohamed Salah (29) can better, while the Portuguese has posted the best minutes per goal rate of any player for the club in that time (127).

