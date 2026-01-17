Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Arne Slot's side take step backwards as relegation-threatened visitors hold on for point

Liverpool dropped more points at Anfield after Marcus Edwards' second-half equaliser was enough for Burnley to bag a 1-1 draw.

Dominik Szoboszlai missed a first-half penalty before Florian Wirtz looked to have put the Reds on their way to a comfortable afternoon.

However, Burnley kept themselves in the game and took their chance when it came through Edwards, who struck a clever finish past Alisson.

Player ratings: Liverpool:Alisson (6), Frimpong (7), Van Dijk (7), Konate (6), Kerkez (7), Gravenberch (7), Jones (7), Szoboszlai (6), Wirtz (8), Gakpo (6), Ekitike (7)



Subs:Robertson (6), Mac Allister (6), Ngamoha (6), Chiesa (6)



Burnley:Dubravka (8), Tuanzebe (7), Esteve (7), Humphreys (8), Walker (7), Ugochukwu (7), Florentino (6), Pires (7), Edwards (8), Broja (6), Anthony (7)



Subs:Hannibal (7), Foster (7), Ekdal (7)



Player of the Match:Humphreys

Liverpool finished the game having had 32 shots to an expected goals tally of 2.96 but never truly tested Martin Dubravka in the closing stages.

Slot's team have consistently struggled against the low block opponents have deployed against the defending Premier League champions and Burnley were the latest team to play the frustration game.

With Wirtz pulling the strings they should have had more than enough to overpower the visitors but, having reached the hour mark with only Wirtz's goals for their efforts, the momentum switched.

Alisson could not keep out Edwards' shot across him after Konate failed to close down the attacker on the left of the penalty area.

That undid all the work which had put them in total control.

Slot's team have slipped up at Anfield against Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Burnley already this season.

Walker fully enjoying Burnley challenge

Burnley defender Kyle Walker on Soccer Saturday:

"You never say die. You go into the last kick of the game.

"Whatever will be will be, but at least we can look in the mirror and say we've given our all.

"This is a different challenge and one that I'm fully enjoying."

Story of the match in stats...