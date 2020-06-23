Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday's goalless Merseyside derby draw, having missed the team's warm-up game the previous week.

Andy Robertson is also set to return after missing the game at Goodison Park, which is timely as stand-in James Milner has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while defender Joel Matip is sidelined with a toe problem.

Crystal Palace will still be without Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Martin Kelly. Schlupp, who has not played since December, suffered an injury when training resumed while Tomkins has not recovered from a previous problem and Kelly has a calf knock.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has reported no other selection worries.

Liverpool

Opta stats

Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace since losing 1-2 at Anfield back in April 2017.

Crystal Palace's last three Premier League wins against Liverpool have all been at Anfield - in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Liverpool have won their last 22 Premier League games at Anfield, the best ever winning run at home in English top-flight history. Indeed, the Reds are unbeaten in their last 55 home league games (W45 D10), with Crystal Palace the last side to win away at Anfield in the top-flight (2-1 in April 2017).

After a run of scoring in 36 consecutive Premier League games, Liverpool have now failed to find the back of the net in two of their last three. They've dropped more points in these three games (5 - W1 D1 L1) than they had in their previous 38 league matches combined (4 - W36 D2 L0).

Crystal Palace have won each of their last four Premier League matches, the longest current winning run in the competition. They've only won more consecutively in the competition twice - five in December 1992 and five in April 2014.

Though they've scored fewer first-half goals than any other Premier League side this season (9), Crystal Palace were 2-0 ahead after just 23 minutes in their last league match. Having failed to score more than once in the first half of any of their opening 29 matches this season, the Eagles were the first side since the season resumed to net twice in the opening 45 minutes.

Liverpool's Sadio Mané has scored eight goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, scoring exactly once in eight different games against them. His record of scoring in 80 per cent of his appearances against Palace is the second-best ratio in Premier League history (minimum 10 games), behind Harry Kane against Arsenal (9/10, 90 per cent).

Of the 116 goalkeepers to have played at least 50 Premier League games, Liverpool's Alisson has the best clean sheet ratio (54 per cent - 32/59), while he also has the best minutes-per-goal conceded rate in the competition, conceding once on average every 159 minutes.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could make his 50th Premier League appearance in this match. The Brazilian has been on the winning side in 23 of his 24 Premier League games at Anfield, the best win rate of any player to have played at least 20 times at the ground in the competition (96 per cent).

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season among players who haven't scored more than once in a game (9, level with Neal Maupay). The Eagles are unbeaten in all nine games in which he's scored this season (W7 D2).

Charlie's prediction

I felt that Robertson just missed out [against Everton], so he will be fit for this one which will be a result, considering James Milner's injury concern.

Crystal Palace do really well in differing games and can be awkward. It was a fine result for them against Bournemouth. Wilfried Zaha's tricks and skill can agitate teams and he will be a handful, but after Manchester City's return, Liverpool will be keen to get going again.

They know they will win the Premier League, but they will want to put it to bed for the fans and get over the line. It does not matter where they win it, City still have to go to Chelsea, but they will win it to make sure the most of the strain is off. It will be a comfortable night, but because there are no fans urging them on for more, they will get their fitness up, get themselves in front and then shut up shop to get the job done.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

