Liverpool vs Chelsea preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is expected to be fit to return to the squad for the final home match of the season against Chelsea.

Image: James Milner is expected to be fit

The 34-year-old missed the last two games - a draw with Burnley and defeat to Arsenal - with a minor muscle problem.

After a week's rest and with a three-year unbeaten home league record to preserve, manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to field his strongest available line-up, with only Joel Matip (foot) and Jordan Henderson (knee) ruled out.

N'Golo Kante will miss Chelsea's trip to Anfield.

Image: N'Golo Kante will miss out

The France midfielder remains sidelined with a hamstring problem and will not be available to face the Reds.

Kante suffered his latest hamstring issue in the 3-0 win over Watford on July 4 and the Anfield trip will be the fifth match he has missed.

How to follow

Liverpool

Chelsea Wednesday 22nd July 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Liverpool vs Chelsea is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

You can also watch the Liverpool trophy lift following the game, live on Sky Sports, with the game and post-match presentation to be show for free on Sky Pick.

0:19 See Liverpool's name finally engraved on the Premier League trophy after 30 years of waiting

It's set to be an enthralling finish to the season and you can follow all the drama with Sky Sports as the battle for survival and the race for Europe reaches a climax.

Sky Sports has launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

0:57 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has urged fans to celebrate the Premier League trophy presentation at home on Wednesday evening

Charlie's prediction

It is a cracker. The relegation battle is intense, but so is the top-four race. Question marks are beside all three of them, but how do you pick a winner out of Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United?

Liverpool will be agitated with themselves. Trophy presentations can go one way or the other. They are the champions and can go and beat teams by three or four goals to nil, otherwise it can be flat.

A 10-per-cent drop is a lot when you are Liverpool, and setting the standards they have set, and they will want to be seen as proper Premier League champions on this occasion. Jurgen Klopp will be angry with them at the moment and I think he will play his strongest team and get a reaction from his players.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Liverpool have won their last two Premier League games against Chelsea, as many as they had in their previous 13 against the Blues (D7 L4).

Chelsea have only lost one of their last nine away games in all competitions against Liverpool (W3 D5), though it was in this exact fixture in the Premier League last season (0-2).

Between 1992-93 and 2011-12, 63% of the Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea were won by the home side (25/40). Since then, the home side has been victorious in just three of the 15 subsequent meetings (20%).

Liverpool are unbeaten in 58 Premier League home games, winning 17 of their 18 at Anfield so far this season. If they avoid defeat here, it will be the ninth time they've remained unbeaten at home across an entire top-flight campaign, three more than any other side.

Chelsea have won 18 of their 44 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table, more than any other side in the competition. Meanwhile, only Man Utd (44% - 15/34) have a higher win rate in such games than the Blues (41%).

Liverpool vs Chelsea fanzone available to everyone

Sky Sports Fanzone will be made available to everyone for Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy lift on Wednesday evening, whether you're a Sky Sports subscriber or not.

Sky Sports will show Liverpool's game against Chelsea (Kick-off 8.15pm) and the presentation of the Premier League trophy free to air on Sky Pick, where Liverpool's players and staff will be presented with their medals and the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners.

And all Liverpool supporters will be able to have their own Premier League title party at home and the ability to watch with family and friends thanks to Sky Sports Fanzone.

Whether you're a Sky Sports subscriber or not, everyone will be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports website on your phone (optimised on iOS for iPhone 8 and above), laptop or PC to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, giving them the chance to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen. It will run from an hour before the game until an hour after the game.