Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Arne Slot's side top of Premier League after Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones strike against Chelsea

Curtis Jones starred as Liverpool came through an incident-packed clash with Chelsea as 2-1 winners to finish the weekend top of the Premier League, a point ahead of Man City.

While Arsenal lost at Bournemouth on Saturday, fellow title contenders City grabbed a late win at Wolves to put the pressure on Arne Slot's side in a game which the Liverpool boss called their toughest test yet this season. But it was a test Liverpool passed as they embark on a difficult run of fixtures.

Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot midway through the first half and although Nicolas Jackson was eventually deemed onside by VAR for his equaliser three minutes into the second period, Jones flicked past Robert Sanchez soon after to restore the Reds' advantage and ultimately claim the win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Curtis Jones restores Liverpool's lead over Chelsea

The direction of the match could have swung on any number of incidents in the opening 45 minutes, though. The first came after just seven minutes, when Tosin Adarabioyo avoided a red card for a foul on Diogo Jota in similar circumstances to William Saliba's sending off on Saturday for Arsenal - the covering Levi Colwill and direction of the ball over the top saved the Chelsea man on this occasion.

Then followed the first of four penalty calls, with Trent Alexander-Arnold escaping unpunished from an in-game VAR check for stepping on Jadon Sancho's foot in the box, before Salah was incensed he wasn't given a spot-kick at the other end when he went down under a challenge from Colwill. Sky Sports' Gary Neville called for the Egyptian to be booked for simulation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea go level courtesy of Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea defender Colwill gave away a penalty just a minute later, though, when he kicked Jones in the shin. The Liverpool man had made a crucial block on a Cole Palmer shot just seconds before that incident, illustrating his all-action display.

Salah sent Sanchez the wrong way from 12 yards to put Liverpool ahead and thought he'd have another crack from the penalty spot in stoppage time when the keeper tumbled Jones. However, a VAR check led to an overturn of the decision to award Liverpool another penalty when it was spotted Sanchez got to the ball first.

It was a dramatic end to a half which had also seen Cody Gakpo have a goal ruled out for Salah being offside in the build-up and Jackson clip the frame of the Liverpool goal with a drilled shot from a tight angle.

While Jackson did find the net for his eighth goal involvement in his last eight games after the break, it was Jones who had the decisive say with the help of some questionable goalkeeping from Sanchez to make it 10 wins in 11 games for Slot.

Chelsea - who pushed for a second but couldn't find the cutting edge with a couple of opportunities which came the way of Palmer and a late header over from Renato Veiga - sit sixth, seven points off leaders Liverpool.

More to follow.

Four first-half penalty incidents at Anfield

One - Alexander-Arnold on Sancho: not given

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold stood on Jadon Sancho's foot but escaped punishment

Trent Alexander-Arnold steps on Jadon Sancho's foot in the box but despite an in-game VAR check no penalty is awarded. "I don't think it's enough [for a penalty]," says Sky Sports' Gary Neville on co-commentary.

Two - Colwill on Salah: not given

Image: Mohamed Salah goes down under a challenge from Levi Colwill

Mohamed Salah goes to ground in the box after being bumped from behind by Levi Colwill. No penalty is awarded. "Because he's put his leg across, there is some contact but not enough for a penalty - and not enough to say it's simulation," said former Premier League ref Mike Dean on Sky Sports.

Three - Colwill on Jones: penalty awarded

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot

Colwill catches Curtis Jones on the shin and a penalty is awarded. The VAR checks the decision and confirms that contact was sufficient for a penalty. "It's definitely a penalty," said Dean.

Four - Sanchez on Jones: penalty awarded but later overturned after VAR check

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool are denied a second penalty after VAR intervenes

Robert Sanchez rushes out to challenge Jones and tumbles the Liverpool man. A penalty is awarded but VAR sends ref John Brooks to the pitchside monitor, who overturned his decision, with replays showing Sanchez got to the ball first. "I think he plays the ball first. It is clumsy. It looks untidy the way Jones has gone over but there's going to be an inevitable coming together," said Dean.

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?