Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Liverpool vs Everton. Premier League.

Anfield.

Liverpool 0

    Everton 2

    • Richarlison (3rd minute)
    • G Sigurdsson (83rd minute pen)

    Latest Premier League Odds

    Liverpool 0-2 Everton: Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson end 22 years of hurt for the Toffees at Anfield

    Report and highlights as Carlo Ancelotti's men win for the first time at Anfield since 1999; Richarlison's early strike and Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty condemned Liverpool to a fourth straight home defeat

    Saturday 20 February 2021 19:35, UK

    Everton players celebrate after Gylfi Sigurdsson puts them 2-0 up at Anfield
    Image: Everton players celebrate after Gylfi Sigurdsson puts them 2-0 up at Anfield

    Everton ended their 24-game winless run at Anfield with a deserved 2-0 win over Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's men slipped to a fourth straight home defeat.

    Carlo Ancelotti's men came into the game having won just one of the last 28 Premier League meetings with their great rivals but made the perfect start when Richarlison raced through (3) to finish past Alisson.

    Liverpool lacked urgency in their play and their challenge became harder when Jordan Henderson limped off with a groin injury, further worsening their problems at centre-half.

    Everton, determined in the tackle and brave with the ball, sensed weakness when sending on Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the bench to join Richarlison in attack and it was a gamble that paid off when the England striker won a controversial penalty off Trent Alexander-Arnold.

    Sigurdsson rolled home from the spot (83) to seal Everton's first win against Liverpool since 2010 and their first at Anfield since 1999.

    Trending

    Liverpool equal a club record of four successive home league defeats set in in 1923 and Everton are now level on points with the Reds in the table having played a game fewer.

    More to follow...

    Also See:

    What's next?

    Liverpool now have eight days off before facing Sheffield United at Bramall Lane next Sunday, live on Sky Sports, whilst Everton are in action on the Monday Night Football at Goodison Park vs Southampton.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Sky Ocean Rescue