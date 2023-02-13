Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Cody Gakpo on target as Jurgen Klopp's side win Merseyside derby

Liverpool vs Everton. Premier League.
AnfieldAttendance53,027.
Report and free match highlights as Liverpool return to winning ways with 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield; goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah secure the victory; Sean Dyche's side remain in the relegation zone while Liverpool move into ninth after securing first league win of 2023
Monday 13 February 2023 23:47, UK
Cody Gakpo scored his first Liverpool goal as the Reds produced a commanding display in the Merseyside derby to defeat rivals Everton 2-0 at Anfield and end a four-game winless run in the league on Monday Night Football.
Mo Salah broke the deadlock for Liverpool (36) just 16 seconds after Everton's James Tarkowski headed against the post from a corner as Liverpool opened up the visitors with a devastating counter, before Gakpo doubled their advantage from close-range (49) to put the game out of sight for the timid Toffees.
Jurgen Klopp promised the good times would return to Liverpool if people kept the faith ahead of the derby, but supporters did not have to be too patient at Anfield as the Reds outfought Everton from start to finish ahead of a decisive week with games against Newcastle and Real Madrid.
Everton failed to capitalise on the momentum from beating Arsenal at Goodison Park in Sean Dyche's first game in charge and remain in the relegation zone and a point from safety. Liverpool, meanwhile, move above Chelsea into ninth in the table with nine points separating them and fourth spot.
Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Gomez (7), Matip (6), Robertson (7), Bajcetic (9), Fabinho (6), Henderson (7), Nunez (8), Gakpo (8), Salah (8).
Subs: Milner (6), Firmino (6), Jota (6), Keita (N/A), Elliott (N/A).
Everton: Pickford (4), Coleman (6), Coady (5), Tarkowski (6), Mykolenko (6), McNeil (6), Doucoure (6), Gana (6), Onana (6), Iwobi (6), Simms (5).
Subs: Gray (5), Maupay (5), Davies (5).
Player of the match: Stefan Bajcetic.
Everton set up to play directly to striker Ellis Simms - starting just his second Premier League game - but failed to get into the game with the 22-year-old often stranded. Liverpool took control and had the better of the early stages, as the visitors dropped off and allowed them space in wide areas.
|Goals
|Salah, Gakpo
|Assists
|Nunez
|Bonus points
|Salah (3), Gomez (2), Matip (1)
Dyche's side succeeded in slowing down the tempo, although they failed to disrupt Liverpool in the same way they did Arsenal at Goodison a week ago. Liverpool nearly made their pressure pay when Gakpo missed the target with a header from close-range after 18 minutes.
Everton were a whisker away from taking the lead as Tarkowski headed a corner into the post, but within 16 seconds Liverpool had opened the scoring after a rapid counter which Salah finished off after meeting Nunez's cross with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in no-man's land.
Gakpo made amends for his earlier miss by opening his Liverpool account four minutes after the break, ending a run of six games without a goal since joining from PSV, meeting Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross to tap in at the back post. Conor Coady could have intercepted but opted to leave the ball.
Everton were subdued after going two goals down but had a chance to get back into the contest as substitute Tom Davies headed Alex Iwobi's cross wide with 10 minutes left on one of the few occasions the visitors delivered a ball of quality into the Liverpool box.
There was no sign of an Everton fightback beyond that, other than a disagreement between Pickford and Andy Robertson towards the end of the game, as Liverpool secured their first league win of 2023 while Everton remain a point from safety.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: "Atmosphere was outstanding. I'm in love with our crowd - what they did tonight was extremely helpful and the boys paid back.
"It was a real derby with a difficult opponent but we played the game we wanted to play not the game Everton wanted to play. We kept the ball, switching sides, staying patient, getting behind the line and I saw a real unit tonight where everyone was really fighting.
"And the goals we scored were two sensational counter attacks. Can you remember the last time we had that many options for the guy starting the counter attack? I can't.
"Tonight we were there. That has to be the sign of what we have to do. We had 70 per cent of the ball and we scored two from counter attacks, that is really special."
Everton head coach Sean Dyche told Sky Sports: "There's more to come, I'm sure of that. The mentality's good but we've got to play as well. I said to the players at half-time, you want to work, you want to fight but you've got to play as well.
"That next step is to play and be brave with the ball with the ball as well as without it.
"We've only been here a short time and asked a lot of the players. It's quite a big feel in what we feel is correct, a lot of information given, and it doesn't just click overnight. Last week we beat Arsenal, and I wasn't jumping for joy.
"There's work to be done, there was a sign of that today, but there was no lack of effort or work ethic. It's still tough coming here, they might have had an indifferent time but they're still a good side.
"The home crowd were amazing [against Arsenal] and we're going to need that mentality away when we can't fill the stadium, that inner mentality from the team. That grows with the confidence of the side, and on the training pitch with what we want to achieve as a group.
"We want bravery when we're not at home. The margins are tight and they were again tonight".
Liverpool's 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic earned himself Jamie Carragher's player of the match award with a gritty performance in midfield.
Having played deeper at times since breaking into the first team, Bajcetic was allowed to go further up the pitch at Anfield with Fabinho sitting back as the youngster showed off his passing range in the absence of the injured Thiago.
"I'm going to give player of the match to Bajcetic," Carragher said on co-commentary. "Nunez has been amazing. Salah has been. But for a young man of his age to play in a Merseyside derby and put in the performance he's done...
"He's kept players out who have won Champions Leagues in recent weeks.
"I wasn't sure if this was the game for him tonight given the power and physicality of Everton's midfield but he's been outstanding. He's dealt with the demands physically but also his quality on the ball."
It wasn't just Carragher that was taken with Bajcetic's performance. Liverpool's goalscorer, Salah, singled him out for big praise as the pair spoke to Sky Sports after the 2-0 win.
"He's a great player and person, always working hard. Since he started playing with us, he's been maybe our best player. I hope he can stay this confident," Salah said of the Spaniard.
Bajcetic, who started out as a centre-back, says it's been a whirlwind 12 months for him at Liverpool. "It's crazy," he told Sky Sports. "A year ago I was playing under-18s football and now I'm at Anfield. I'm enjoying it."
So much has been made of Liverpool's failure to upgrade their midfield in recent seasons, but perhaps Bajcetic can become part of the solution to that problem. He certainly has the energy and technical skill to hold his own and is no demonstrating that he possesses the mentality to cope, too.
Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football:
"Klopp has just got to hope Liverpool can now go on and try to make some sort of fight for that top-four position. Could they have a Champions League run? Sometimes one big result in a big game can spark something.
"Liverpool have certainly looked like their old selves for a lot of this game.
"I still think it's a big outside chance for them to make top four. Liverpool's next game away at Newcastle is vital. If they get three points in that game then I think they are back in the equation. There's still so long in the season to go."
Liverpool's next game is at home to Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.
Jurgen Klopp's side then host Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday February 21; kick-off 8pm.
Everton's next game is at home to Leeds on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.