Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Diogo Jota wins it for Reds as James Tarkowski avoids sending off for 'horrible challenge'

Liverpool restored their 12-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Everton in a controversial Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Diogo Jota's fine goal in front of the Kop just before the hour mark won it after David Moyes' side had boasted the clearer openings in a first half that should have seen James Tarkowski sent off for what most regarded as a horrible foul on Alexis Mac Allister.

After that, Beto had one ruled out for offside and hit the post with another chance as Liverpool, who lost the Carabao Cup final last time out having been knocked out of the Champions League in their previous home fixture, struggled to show their best again.

But Arne Slot's side piled on the pressure in the second half, Jota's moment of quality, twisting and turning inside the box, proving decisive. It is now a century of wins for Liverpool against Everton. This one takes them a step closer to the Premier League title.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Kelleher (6), Jones (7), Konate (7), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (6), Gravenberch (6), Mac Allister (6), Szoboszlai (7), Salah (6), Jota (8), Diaz (8).



Subs: Nunez (6), Gakpo (n/a), Endo (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (6), O’Brien (6), Tarkowski (5), Branthwaite (6), Mykolenko (7), Gana (7), Garner (6), Doucoure (6), Harrison (6), Alcaraz (6), Beto (7).



Subs: Ndiaye (6), Young (n/a), Broja (n/a), Iroegbunam (n/a), Chermiti (n/a).



Player of the Match: Diogo Jota.

Carra: That meant a lot to Slot

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher at Anfield:

"It's not about bragging rights. It's about Liverpool going from needing 16 points to needing 13 points [to mathematically claim the title].

"The majority of this season the manager has been unemotional. But it meant a lot to him. It's probably been a long two and a half weeks for him since losing to Newcastle."

How they saw Tarkowski challenge... Former Premier League referee Mike Dean:



"He should have gone to the screen and he should be off. It is a horrible challenge. I don't care what the Match Centre says. It was a stonewall red card."



Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:



“He has to see that – has to! It’s a shocking tackle, we know it should be a red card, it’s not even up for debate."



Sky Sports' Gary Neville:



"It is a horrible tackle. He did not need to follow through like that."



Sky Sports' Paul Merson:



"It's unbelievable. How has he not been sent off? It gets worse, it's a shocker."



Everton legend Duncan Ferguson on Sky Sports:



"There is no argument. It's a straight red. It's a leg-breaker. He should have given the red on the pitch."

Still no red for Tarkowski! Everton’s James Tarkowski, who was booked tonight, has the joint most yellow cards without ever being sent off in Premier League history (63).

Slot: It is so obvious

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot speaking to Sky Sports about the foul on Mac Allister:

"He kept playing, so I assume he's okay. He's used to something because he's from South America. But I think everyone has said something about it so why should I add something to it?

"It's so obvious it's not necessary for me to comment. I'd prefer to talk about Diogo's goal or Curtis Jones' performance or something else than the red card incident.

"It could have been [a serious injury] but it wasn't fortunately. And he was lucky about that."

Moyes: It was a brilliant tackle

Everton manager David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports:

"My first thought was it was a brilliant tackle for a derby game and a tackle we might have seen a few years ago.

"But I understand these days we might see things slightly different with follow throughs, etc.

"We might have got a bit lucky - but don't be putting that with the goal. The goal was a different incident which won Liverpool the game in the end."

Why wasn't Diaz flagged offside for Jota goal?

Luis Diaz appeared to be standing in an offside position in the build-up to Jota's winner.

The ball was played towards Diaz, with the Liverpool man in an offside position. Tarkowski moved to his right to intercept that pass.

The ball broke to Jota who deflected the ball to the now onside Diaz, who assisted his team-mate for the decisive goal.

"It's a clear offside, a very easy decision to give," said Moyes afterwards.

However, Diaz is not obstructing Tarkowski's line of vision, he isn't challenging for the ball, he isn't attempting to play the ball, or making an action which impacts the ability of Tarkowski to play the ball.

And according to the laws, that means Diaz is not offside.

"Tarkowski knows he's there," said Carragher on Sky Sports. "He probably doesn't go to ground if Luis Diaz isn't there. He probably just clears the ball up the pitch. But the fact Diaz doesn't make any movement towards the ball, when you look at the rules there's no way this was ever going to be overturned.

"If it goes against you it's frustrating but in the main most people would want that as a goal."

Everton's Anfield woe

Everton have failed to score in 13 of their 30 games, no team has failed to do so more often in the Premier League this season.

Everton failed to attempt a shot on target in this game, it's the first time they failed to attempt a shot on target in a game in the Premier League since facing Bournemouth on 4th January 2025.

David Moyes is winless in all 20 of his Premier League matches at Anfield (D6 L14), losing each of the last nine in a row. It is the most games any manager has managed at one stadium without winning in Premier League history.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 25 home Premier League matches against Everton (W15 D9), a 2-0 defeat in 2020-21.

Everton have failed to win in their last 5 games in the Premier League.

