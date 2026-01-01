Liverpool 0-0 Leeds: Arne Slot’s side held to goalless draw at Anfield as Dominic Calvert-Lewin comes closest

Liverpool began 2026 with a whimper as they were held to a 0-0 draw with an impressive Leeds at Anfield on New Year’s Day.

Arne Slot's side looked toothless, struggling to create chances against a Leeds side that rested key players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, from their starting line-up. Daniel Farke's team were well worth the point that extends their unbeaten run to six.

Liverpool had won their previous four in all competitions but this draw in front of their frustrated fans sees them miss the chance to move five points clear of Chelsea in fifth. For Leeds, the point is more precious. They are now seven clear of the drop zone.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Alisson (6), Bradley (6), Robertson (6), Konate (6), Van Dijk (6), Gravenberch (6), Jones (6), Szoboszlai (6), Frimpong (7), Ekitike (6), Wirtz (5).



Subs: Kerkez (6), Mac Allister (6), Gakpo (6), Chiesa (n/a), Ngumoha (n/a).



Leeds: Perri (6), Bornauw (7), Bijol (8), Struijk (8), Justin (8), Gruev (7), Stach (8), Ampadu (8), Gudmundsson (8), Aaronson (6), Nmecha (6).



Subs: Calvert-Lewin (7), Okafor (7), Bogle (n/a), Tanaka (n/a).



Player of the Match: James Justin.

Leeds frustrated Liverpool from the outset, testing their weakness from set pieces, and might have snatched the lead had skipper Ethan Ampadu connected more crisply when seizing upon Alisson Becker's poor pass out from the back. Liverpool were too casual.

Their best route to goal appeared to be Jeremie Frimpong playing on the right wing and it was his cross-shot that produced their best chance of the opening 45 minutes. Hugo Ekitike, who earlier had a shout for a penalty, somehow diverted the ball well wide.

Team news: Arne Slot made three changes as Milos Kerkez, Federico Chiesa, Alexis Mac Allister all drop to the Liverpool bench. Dominik Szoboszlai returned from suspension with Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson also coming in.

Lukas Nmecha came into the Leeds team as in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin dropped to the bench. Ilia Gruev also came in for Noah Okafor, James Justin replaced Jadon Bogle, while Sebastiaan Bornauw made his first start.

Oddly, given the relative resources of the two teams, it was Farke who appeared to have more game-changers on his bench with the in-form striker Calvert-Lewin - having scored in his previous six appearances - among the Leeds substitutes.

Indeed, Calvert-Lewin had the ball in the back of the net soon after coming on only to be adjudged narrowly offside.

Slot did try to inject some energy with a triple change, withdrawing the disappointing Florian Wirtz, but Virgil van Dijk's free header from a corner missed the target and that was as close as Liverpool came to finding the breakthrough.

Frimpong: We tried but we didn't try hard enough

Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong speaking to Sky Sports:

"Frustrating - we wanted to win the game. They defended well. At the end of the day, 0-0 very frustrating, but onto the next game.

"They defended really well. Obviously we tried, but we didn't try hard enough. We had a couple, I had a couple I think I should have delivered the ball better.

"Training, recover, we know what we can do. We have created a lot of chances. We need to go into the next game and do what we need to do but better.

"We know what we should do, we know the movements and we know the patterns."

Slot: We never get a penalty

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking to Sky Sports:

"There was an obvious moment in the first half where we didn't go to the floor, which I understand because every time we go to the floor we never get a penalty.

"Those are the margins, I see other teams going down in situations like that but we don't do that. We've gone down when fouls were made multiple times this season and not got a penalty.

"In general we do speak about it and other players going down easily to get free kicks or other moments but this is who we are.

"Against West Ham, Lucas Paqueta tried everything possible to get a second yellow and Alisson, who plays with him on the national team, tried to help him not get a yellow. In the end he got the second yellow in that game.

"If other fans or people look into it you will find moments where we went down and didn't get anything. In the end it is who we are."

Justin: We chose the right tactic

Leeds' player of the match James Justin speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was a good battle and they're a great side. They've not been at their best this season but with the quality they have, they can unlock you at any moment.

"So yeah - pat on the back for us.

"There was a lot of emphasis on, in the few days before the game, trying a different kind of shape with different players, a few who haven't played that much stepping in.

"Today we chose the right tactic!"

Farke: Great point and really good evening

Leeds boss Daniel Farke speaking to Sky Sports:

"They were on it, and we needed to show lots of resilience, stubborn and structured.

"We had a good start to this game, but of course, there was many period we had to suffer and we had to dig in. Liverpool had lots of possession, shots as well, but not clear-cut chances.

"I am very happy with the clean sheet and the point and the mentality the lads showed today. A great point and a really good evening for us.

"Six minutes of added time I didn't see where that was coming from! Then the game was over, and not many freekicks to us were given. Some yellow cards, I am asking why I am missing key player Ethan Ampadu in the next game.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room at the minute is second to none. We were rock solid as a team and stuck together. A lot of praise goes to my team and the lads."

Story of the match in stats...