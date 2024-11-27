Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
Liverpool vs Manchester City. Premier League.
Anfield.
Liverpool vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match updates, news, score, stream and highlights
Trending
- Premier League build-up LIVE! Pep: We have no squad - rebuild is needed
- PL Predictions: More bizarre results? Saints to win at Brighton
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Cunha to stay at Wolves in January, says O'Neil
- Man Utd latest: I believe in Mount, says Amorim
- Where does Salah rank among Premier League's greats?
- Qatar GP: Leclerc fastest from Norris in only practice LIVE!
- Flying Leclerc beats Norris ahead of Sprint Qualifying in Qatar
- Arsenal latest: Arteta gives Gabriel injury update
- Premier League quartet on Puskas goal of the year shortlist
- Brighton vs Southampton live on Sky preview: Dunk back for Seagulls