Liverpool 2-0 Man City: Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah secure victory as crisis deepens for Pep Guardiola

Liverpool took their opportunity to open up an incredible 11-point gap on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City with a pulsating 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Goaded by chants of 'You're getting sacked in the morning', Pep Guardiola responded to the Anfield crowd by highlighting City's six Premier League titles under him.

But in the first week of December, it already appears that the champions are out of this season's title race.

"I don't think there is any way back for Man City now," concluded Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher at the final whistle. "This season, Man City will not win the Premier League.

"It's a mini-crisis. I actually think City might have a fight on their hands for top four."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola gestured the number six to The Kop after fans chanted 'sacked in the morning' following Man City's 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield

How Liverpool knocked City out of title race

So often one of the fixture calendar's marquee occasions, this latest instalment between two fierce title rivals didn't disappoint, with Liverpool racing into an early lead through Cody Gakpo.

It could so easily have been worse for ragged City, whose crisis is deepening by the week, as Virgil van Dijk planted a free header against the post and Stefan Ortega - chosen ahead of Ederson - rebuffed a pair of Dominik Szoboszlai efforts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mo Salah finds the space in the box to allow Cody Gakpo to knock the ball in at the far post to take the lead over Man City

Team news: Arne Slot made four changes to the side that escaped Southampton win a narrow win. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander returned alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz.

Pep Guardiola also rung the changes. Ederson and Josko Gvardiol were benched in two of four swaps.

Liverpool were purring, better in every department than their struggling visitors. Trent Alexander-Arnold was next to graze Ortega's right-hand post, while the slickness of his passing was causing chaos for City's Rodri-less midfield.

And with suggestions City's legs have gone persisting, the second period only got worse. Arne Slot's side were piercing with every fast-paced attack, as Gakpo nearly had a second when released by a wonderful Andy Robertson pass, only for Matheus Nunes to make a superb recovery tackle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool are handed a penalty after confusion in the Man City defence before Mo Salah converts

Salah let City off the hook moments later after a horrible mix-up between Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji, screwing wide when one-on-one with Ortega, but the Egyptian is rarely denied.

The day firmly belonged to Liverpool, and Salah made sure of that by thumping a confident penalty beyond Ortega - who had wiped out Luis Diaz to concede the spot kick - to cap another fine display.

City's title defence, having lost four consecutive league games for the first time since 2008, appears all but over.

Image: Liverpool stretch lead at the top to nine points - and are 11 better off than Man City

Slot: We came close to perfection

Liverpool boss Arne Slot:

"Yeah [it was almost a perfect match], and if you look at work-rate I think it was perfect. The amount of chances we miss made it tight at the end. But maybe that's nice for matches like this. It should be like this. But it would have been nicer to score the second goal earlier.

"We always press high but they're so good at build-up. So you have to work very hard. Our players had energy.

"We're a compatible team and it's difficult to beat us. But also we have to put the effort in. Next week is another big week against Newcastle and Everton.

"I don't think anyone, including me would have predicted this [start]. I knew Jurgen [Klopp] left the team in a good place, but still, against all the teams we have played. We have to stay sharp and focused."

Story of the match in stats...