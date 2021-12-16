Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner seals victory as Reds rally after early Magpies goal

A stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold strike sealed a 3-1 victory for Liverpool over Newcastle at Anfield and moved the Reds back within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jonjo Shelvey's superb effort from range (7) fired the Magpies into a shock early lead on his return to his former club, but Liverpool equalised in controversial circumstances.

Diogo Jota (21) turned home at the second time of asking, but Isaac Hayden was down in the area, clutching his head after being caught when defending a Liverpool corner moments before. Newcastle's protests were understandable, but the goal stood.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at all the best angles of Trent Alexander-Arnold's long-range strike against Newcastle United.

"It was clear to me that Isaac went down holding his head immediately," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told BT Sport. "In my opinion the game should have been stopped.

"It's had a huge bearing on the game. We had the lead. It feels unjust and I feel it was doubly hard on our players."

Four minutes later and Mohamed Salah (25) scored yet again to see Liverpool ahead. He has now matched Jamie Vardy's record for Premier League goal involvements in consecutive games (15), set by the Leicester striker in 2015.

24 - Mohamed Salah has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, 9 assists) - in Premier League history, only @alanshearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas in a single campaign (25 - 16 goals, 9 assists). Cheer. #LIVNEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2021

It was a more even affair in the second half and it took a stunning effort from Alexander-Arnold (87) to secure the three points for Liverpool. The full-back thundered an effort past Martin Dubravka's fingertips as the Reds became the first side to win 2,000 English top-flight games.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring Liverpool's third goal

Liverpool are now one point behind Manchester City at the summit and three ahead of third-placed Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with Everton on Thursday.

Newcastle - who lost Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin to injury - remain in 19th place on 10 points with Burnley and Watford having games in hand. However, their battling performance will be encouraging for new boss Howe.

How Liverpool saw off Newcastle

Image: Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring for Liverpool once again

Liverpool dominated the first few minutes - the returning Jota forcing a strong save from Dubravka - but it was Newcastle who took a shock lead in the seventh minute. Thiago's poor clearance fell into Shelvey's path. The former Liverpool midfielder then curled a sweet effort into the top corner from range, catching Alisson off guard.

Soon after, Sadio Mane hit the post - although he was flagged for offside - before Jota had a glorious effort to equalise. Fabian Schar's sliding challenge could not stop him as he drove into the area, but he was pushed out wide by Shelvey before Jota hit the side of the net.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (8), Matip (7), Konate (7), Robertson (7), Henderson (7), Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Thiago (5), Jota (7), Mane (7), Salah (7).



Subs used: Firmino (6), Keita (6), Milner (n/a).



Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Manquillo (6), Schar (6), Lascelles (7), Lewis (n/a), Hayden (6), Shelvey (7), Murphy (7), Saint-Maximin (7), Fraser (7), Joelinton (7).



Subs used: Ritchie (6), Wilson (6), Willock (n/a).



Man of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jota was on the scoresheet minutes later. It came in controversial circumstances, though, with Hayden going down after clearing a Liverpool corner. Schar also took a knock, but managed to get back to his feet in time.

The hosts recycled the ball with Mane's cross from the right finding Jota, who saw his initial header saved by Dubravka at the near post. However, he scored from the rebound and referee Mike Dean immediately found himself surrounded by Newcastle players.

Team news Liverpool made two changes and the big news was the omissions of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho after the pair tested positive for Covid-19. It was the first Premier League game Van Dijk has missed this season.

Ibrahima Konate came into the defence with Diogo Jota also back into the XI after missing out with a knock. The fit-again Roberto Firmino returned among the substitutes.

Newcastle made three changes. Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Callum Wilson all dropped to the bench, with Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy coming in.

Hayden remained on the floor, clutching his head, with the visitors complaining that play was not stopped for a potential head injury with around five seconds between the incident and the goal. Newcastle's frustrations were understandable, but the equaliser stood, with Hayden soon cleared to continue.

Four minutes later, Liverpool were ahead. Shelvey's poor back pass allowed Mane through. Another sliding tackle from Schar did catch the Liverpool forward, but he did well to stay on his feet before his scuffed effort was saved by Dubravka, but Salah was waiting to hammer the ball into the far corner.

Image: Diogo Jota equalised for Liverpool in controversial circumstances

Newcastle played with a better shape in the second half as the sides traded early blows. Mane forced a superb, leaping save from Dubravka as he nodded an Alexander-Arnold free-kick goalwards. At the other end, Jacob Murphy sent a shot whistling wide.

Newcastle continued to test the hosts, who lacked an attacking spark in the second half. There was a penalty shout in the 64th minute as Alexander-Arnold tackled Ryan Fraser from behind. However, he did catch the ball first and, after a lengthy VAR review, the on-field decision stood. Then, Shelvey whipped a dangerous free-kick just wide.

Image: Jonjo Shelvey gave Newcastle the lead on his return to Anfield

Liverpool began to work Dubravka more as the game wore on - Naby Keita forcing a smart save from the goalkeeper - but it was Alexander-Arnold's late rocket that was the pick of the goals. He received the ball 25 yards out and took a touch before thundering the ball into the top corner with some serious pace. Dubravka went the right way, but there was nothing he could do to keep it out.

Man of the match - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Image: Alexander-Arnold scored a superb late third for Liverpool

For the goal alone, the Liverpool right-back has to take the award. It was an absolutely superb effort, matching that of Kevin De Bruyne for Man City on Tuesday. He also ranked at the top of the Liverpool team for interceptions, chances created and total dribbles (all three).

He told BT Sport after the game: "I've been waiting for that [type of goal] for five years. I've had a few ones from the edge of box and dragged them. I've caught that one sweet and it nestled in the top corner, a sweet strike and put the game to bed."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool deserved their 3-1 win over Newcastle but praised Eddie Howe's side for their approach to the game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: "We used more Bournemouth than Newcastle to analyse the game. We expected similar things. They made life hard for us to be honest. We rushed in moments, it was not like we had 15 or 16 clear-cut chances but we scored really good goals."

On the Trent goal: "It was a stunner, unbelievable. His shooting technique is absolutely different level. In games like this, staying positive, staying offensive-minded in moments like this, just take the chance. Thank God Mike Dean is good on his legs so he could get out of the way!"

On Jota's goal: "I didn't see it back. Both got up later. I'm not saying it's like this situation, but really quite frequently players go down in the box when they lose a challenge, but I don't know, I couldn't see it. The assistant on my side told me it was all good, that two players on the same team came together."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Howe says he cannot understand why Liverpool's equaliser in Newcastle's 3-1 defeat at Anfield was allowed to stand

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe to BT Sport: "I'm really disappointed with Liverpool's first goal. I need to see it again but it was clear to me that Isaac went down holding his head immediately. In my opinion the game should have been stopped.

"It's had a huge bearing on the game. We had the lead. It feels unjust and I feel it was doubly hard on our players.

"I think [the referee Mike Dean] said to me he felt Isaac had held his back, for me he held his head. He was dazed for four or five minutes. It's a dangerous moment where we have to think about the player's safety. I don't think you want to see games decided when players are out of the game."

Opta stats

Newcastle are winless in their last 26 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D5 L21), their second longest ever winless away run against an opponent in their league history (29 vs Man Utd between 1973 and 2012).

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 32 games in all competitions, their longest ever run in the club's history.

Jonjo Shelvey's opener for Newcastle was his third Premier League goal against Liverpool. Of players to have previously played for the Reds in the competition, only Nicolas Anelka (5) has netted more against them after leaving.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota netted his ninth Premier League goal of the season, equalling his best ever return in a single campaign in the competition (also 9 in 2018-19 and 2020-21).

What's next?

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 19th December 4:15pm

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 19th December 2:00pm

Liverpool are at Tottenham on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30pm, while Newcastle host Man City at 2.15pm on Super Sunday, also live on Sky Sports Premier League.