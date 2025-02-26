Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: Reds 13 points clear of Arsenal thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister goals

Liverpool took another big step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Newcastle at Anfield to move 13 points clear at the top.

With closest rivals Arsenal held to a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest, goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister extended Liverpool's advantage as head coach Arne Slot watched on proudly from the stands due to his two-game touchline ban.

Buoyed by their win away to reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool began with confidence and took the lead inside 11 minutes when Szoboszlai's left-footed effort somehow crept into the net beyond the grasp of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Without the injured Alexander Isak, Newcastle were counting on Callum Wilson, making his first Premier League start of the season, but the striker could not find the equaliser when clean through. Mac Allister punished that miss midway through the second half.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Van Dijk (7), Konate (7), Tsimikas (7), Gravenberch (7), Mac Allister (8), Szoboszlai (8), Salah (8), Jota (6), Diaz (7).



Subs: Gakpo (6), Quansah (6), Endo (6), Jones (n/a), Nunez (n/a).



Newcastle: Pope (5), Livramento (6), Schar (6), Burn (6), Hall (7), Tonali (6), Guimaraes (6), Willock (6), Murphy (5), Gordon (6), Wilson (5).



Subs: Barnes (6), Osula (6), Trippier (6), Miley (6), Longstaff (n/a).



Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool power through like champions

After that FA Cup exit against Plymouth, the fear for Liverpool going into this five-game run of fixtures that began with the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and ended with this match against Newcastle was that the fixture list could catch up with the players.

When they had to cope with that shock Everton equaliser, before a nervy game against Wolves and a draw at Aston Villa, maybe there was still a possibility that tired legs could trip them up against Manchester City and the Magpies. Instead, they have powered on.

Team news: Kostas Tsimikas came in for Andrew Robetson, while Diogo Jota returned in place of Curtis Jones in the only other change to the Liverpool team that beat Manchester City.

Alexander Isak was not included in the Newcastle squad because of a minor groin problem so Callum Wilson came in for his first Premier League start of the season.

The absence of Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak for these last two fixtures made the task of two clean sheets slightly easier but what is impressive is how they have approached it all, underlining their superiority with their sheer relentlessness.

Unstoppable at Anfield Liverpool have now scored at least twice in each of their last 18 home games in all competitions. The last English top-flight side to have a longer run were Sunderland, who did so in 19 consecutive matches between February and December 1935.

Seven of the Liverpool starting line-up have started all five games in a fortnight. Players were rested where possible, rotation up front and at full-back, but the energy that Szoboszlai continues to bring to the team is remarkable. Player of the match.

As for Mohamed Salah, there he was in the 97th minute of the match, running at young Lewis Hall again to win a corner. Arsenal were hoping for a slip. Instead, it is they who have caved. Liverpool are the best team this season. The Premier League title awaits.

