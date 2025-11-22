Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest: Arne Slot's crisis worsens as Reds fall to sixth Premier League loss of season

Liverpool fell to a sixth Premier League loss in their last seven games as Nottingham Forest romped to a deserved 3-0 victory at Anfield - but it was not without its share of controversy.

A fortnight after VAR had intervened to rule out Virgil Van Dijk's equaliser against Manchester City, scored under similar circumstances, the technology failed to act when Murillo struck past Alisson with Dan Ndoye stood in an offside position.

The Premier League's match centre said "Ndoye was not in the line of vision of Alisson", despite being stood in front of him. Forest could and probably should have been two ahead when Igor Jesus volleyed into the far corner moments later, but on-field referee Andy Madley had spotted a debatable handball - a decision ratified by VAR.

"I am astounded this has been ruled out," said Michael Dawson on Soccer Saturday.

It looked like Liverpool had survived the scare, but 39 seconds into the second half the situation worsened, with the only point of contention concerning how poor the defending was. Neco Williams skipped over a couple of half-hearted challenges before Nicolo Savona hammered home to make it 2-0.

The visitors signed off by adding a third via Morgan Gibbs-White, teed up wonderfully by Omari Hutchinson, who ghosted by Andy Robertson as if he was not there. The reigning champions drop into the bottom half of the table as a result, while Forest rise out of the relegation zone after back-to-back wins under new boss Sean Dyche.

Reds reach record low Liverpool have lost back-to-back league games by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since 1965 under Bill Shankly.

Liverpool sink to new low

Image: Liverpool caught in disarray after sixth defeat of Premier League season

Analysis by Laura Hunter at Anfield:

No doubt Murillo was the star of the show at both ends of the pitch, but what will be of chief concern to Arne Slot are the anonymous stars of his show. Liverpool's big players have gone missing.

Mohamed Salah started well and quickly faded - Federico Chiesa generated more xG value than him and played 68 minutes fewer. Alexander Isak was non-existent. By the time he was hooked 55 minutes in, he had lost every one of the seven duels he had contested.

Alexis Mac Allister fluffed the one big chance Liverpool created, which was before Forest took the lead. This is a new low, especially at Anfield. How can a team with a 74 per cent share of possession concede enough chances to ship three goals?

Crisis has morphed into catastrophe with no signs of slowing. Slot's needs a comprehensive review of failings and a plan to stem the flow, before this quickly turns into one of the shoddiest attempts at a title defence the Premier League has ever seen.

Van Dijk: We have to look in mirror

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk:

"There's nervousness after we conceded. You sensed that we were trying to rush things, to get the equaliser as soon as possible. We're just in a very, very difficult moment, and we have to get out of this. I'd rather do it by talking in the dressing room than speaking to you guys.

"We have to take responsibility. Football is a team game. We have to digest this, take it on the chin and work harder. I've said that quite a lot this season, it's not been working out, but we need to keep going.

"The atmosphere, in my eyes, is very bad. We need to look in the mirror."

Winning 'different way' pleases Dyche

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche:

"I spoke openly when I first got here, the players have been trying to realign with three different managers in quick succession. It's a solid marker against a top side today. It's to be enjoyed, a win at Anfield. But we've got to go again.

"Everything isn't solved, but it's a good, strong marker. We changed the tactical style massively, we're not passing out, forget about that. We went long because they were going to press the life out of us.

"I know we've got players that can play and play good football, but we needed to mix it tactically today. We managed to get a foothold of sorts and then score a goal. Our shape and basics were really good after that. It's a different way of winning but it's still a way.

"How do you win football matches without the ball? That's what we've been speaking about. I'm super pleased with that. The players have delivered the plan really well."

Story of the match in stats...

